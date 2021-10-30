T20 World Cup 2021, India vs New Zealand: Who will score the most runs in today's match?

After being outplayed by Pakistan in their T20 World Cup openers, India and New Zealand will lock horns on Sunday (October 31). One of the things to keep an eye on is the flamboyant and dangerous batting units both sides boast.

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson is a mouth-watering clash in itself and the match becomes all the more important for one of the sides to make their journey towards the semi-finals.

Ahead of the marquee matchup, we take a shot at predicting the top run-scorers in the game.

#3 Virat Kohli

Much of the chatter ahead of the T20 World Cup opener was on Virat Kohli and his last three performances against Pakistan in the previous T20 World Cups.

Kohli didn't disappoint despite the sedate start and dodgy form he was enduring when he entered the tournament. His 57 off 49 was vital in India, finishing with 151 for seven in their 20 overs in their opening game. India will hope he continues for India in the same vein.

#2 Kane Williamson

While most of his success may have come in Test and ODI cricket, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is no slouch with the bat in the shortest format of the game.

However, his 25 off 26 balls against a tough Pakistan side suggests that Williamson will look to make amends in Sunday's encounter. He scored 37 in the first warm-up match against Australia, ]] but didn't bat in the second game against England.

#1 Rohit Sharma

It would be premature to dismiss the premium opener for India based on just one outing. But it was a day when India would have benefited from some runs from his blade.

However, it was not to be as Shaheen Shah Afridi's spot-on fuller length delivery castled the Indian vice-captain in his very first ball of the T20 World Cup. Expect some runs coming from the opener against New Zealand on Sunday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

