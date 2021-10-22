T20 World Cup 2021: Top 3 batters with most runs in India-Pakistan T20I ties

The much-anticipated rip-roaring encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 is just a couple of days ahead of us.

After a long break of two years, the two nations will lock horns in an ICC event in Dubai. The two neighboring countries now only square off at the ICC events and Asia Cups due to thorny political relations between them.

Just like in the 50-over World Cups, the Men in Blue are unbeaten against Pakistan in the mega-event of the shortest format as well. With a 5-0 lead over their rivals in the T20 World Cups, Kohli and Co. are undoubtedly favorites to add to their lead on October 24.

However, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, who has a squad with a good blend of youth and experience, will look to write a new chapter in the two countries' book of rivalry.

Ahead of the much-awaited tie, let's revisit past fixtures and have a look at the top three batters with the most runs in the T20s between the two sides.

#1. Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in Ind-Pak T20Is

Known as 'King Kohli', the Indian skipper is the highest run-scorer in the T20 matches between India and Pakistan. In the six 20-over matches he has played against Pakistan, Kohli has piled up 254 runs with a mammoth average of 84.66 runs per innings.

India's most consistent batter, the 32-year old is the all-time leading run-getter in T20 internationals. Although yet to register an international hundred, Virat Kohli has scored two half-centuries against the Men in Green.

One interesting fact about Virat versus Pakistan is that the latter has failed to see the back of Kohli in any of the T20 World Cups. The Indian skipper is yet to be dismissed by Pakistan when it comes to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Although the right-hander has not been in his best of form off late, an India-Pakistan encounter is good enough to get the best out of him.

#2. Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

Shoaib Malik in action against India

Captain of Pakistan's 2007 T20 World Cup side, who lost both their fixtures against India in that tournament, Shoaib Malik sits in the second spot on the list. Pakistan's highest run-getter in T20s against India, Malik has amassed 164 runs in eight matches for his nation.

Averaging 28 runs per innings, the right-hander hasn't scored quickly against India, batting at a strike-rate of only 104. However, he has a T20 half-century against the Men in Blue.

Despite having 22 years of experience playing at the international stage, Malik was not included in the initial 15-member Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. However, a back injury to Sohaib Maqsood resulted in Malik's inclusion in the side.

Mohammad Hafeez coes with a wealth of experience

Another batting all-rounder on the list is Mohammad Hafeez. The right-hander has managed to score 156 runs in seven T20I matches against India. With a strike-rate of 119, which is again on the lower side, Hafeez has averaged 26 runs per innings.

The last time Pakistan beat India in an ICC event, Hafeez showed his class by scoring a 37-ball 57 in the finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Hafeez provides skipper Babar Azam with an option to open the innings and possibly bowl on sluggish pitches in the UAE.

Carrying a wealth of experience with him, the veteran has a total of 113 T20I appearances under his belt. The senior all-rounder has been in form over the past couple of years and will have a big responsibility in the T20 World Cup 2021.

