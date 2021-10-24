T20 World Cup 2021: India vs. Pakistan telecast channel list and live streaming details

The India vs. Pakistan game is scheduled to take place in Dubai tonight. Virat Kohli will lead the Indian cricket team in an ICC T20 World Cup match for the first time tonight against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The iconic rivalry is all set to reignite tonight, with the first-ever T20I match between the two arch-rivals since 2016.

Like the 50-over Cricket World Cup, India have a 100% win record against Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup matches. The two nations have battled five times, with the Men in Blue defeating the Men in Green on all occasions.

India vs. Pakistan: Telecast Channel List in India, US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Since this is the first India vs. Pakistan match of the new decade, every cricket fan is looking forward to the big game. Here is the telecast channel list in India for tonight's match:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Gold, DD Sports

Here is the entire telecast channel list to watch the India vs. Pakistan match in other nations across the world:

England - Sky Sports

Australia - Foxtel

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN)

How to live stream India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shaheen Shah Afridi will be in action during the India vs. Pakistan match. Here are the live streaming details for India, UAE and Australia:

India - Disney+ Hotstar

Australia - Kayo Sports

UAE - OSN.com and www.wavo.com

