T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Scotland: 5 interesting stat facts from the match

India demolished Scotland by eight wickets in Dubai to stay afloat in the 2021 T20 World Cup. After the two heart-breaks encountered against Pakistan and New Zealand, India eventually got rid of the Dubai voodoo by steamrolling the Scots.

With four points in the table and one match to go, India's fortunes now depend on the New Zealand-Afghanistan match on Sunday. That match will be followed by the Men in Blue's encounter against Namibia.

A brutal Indian display ensured there were only 24.1 overs of play on the day. They bowled Scotland out for 85 within 18 overs and chased down the total in the seventh over.

On a day when multiple records tumbled, let's look at the five most interesting stats facts from the India-Scotland match.

#1 A happy birthday to captain Virat Kohli

Captain Virat Kohli's 33rd birthday brought him some luck. He finally won a toss, his 20th in T20Is. This means he has a 40% success record at coin tosses in this format.

He also became the first Indian captain to win a match on his birthday.

He had also won the toss during the 2015 Mohali Test against South Africa on his 27th birthday. India ended up winning that Test too.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah becomes the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Mark Watt in the 18th over to finish with 3.4-1-10-2. The wicket ensured the pacer's climb to the top of the wicket-taker's table for India in T20Is as he surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal's tally.

Most wickets by Indian bowlers in T20Is

Bumrah: M 54 | W 64 | Ave 19.8 | Econ 6.5

M 54 | W 64 | Ave 19.8 | Econ 6.5 Chahal: M 49 | W 63 | Ave 25.3 | Econ 8.3

M 49 | W 63 | Ave 25.3 | Econ 8.3 Ashwin: M 48 | W 55 | Ave 22.5 | Econ 6.9

#3 Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami register best bowling figures in T20Is

Both Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami registered figures of three wickets for 15 runs. Coincidentally, it's the best T20I bowling figure for both bowlers. Jadeja won the Man of the Match award for his performance.

On Wednesday, Mohammed Shami picked up 3/32 against Afghanistan to register his then-best T20I figures. He surpassed that in less than 48 hours.

#4 India's biggest win in terms of balls remaining

India had to complete the chase of 86 within 7.1 overs to ensure they went past Afghanistan's net run rate (NRR). They chased the total down in 6.3 overs with 81 balls remaining. This was India's biggest win in terms of balls to spare.

The previous Indian record was 59 balls when they beat UAE during the 2016 Asia Cup.

#5 KL Rahul, 50s and India's powerplay record

India crossed 50-mark in 23 balls. This means that it's the fastest team fifty recorded by India in T20Is. Earlier, they had reached the mark in 4.1 overs on three occasions.

India's total of 82 for two in six overs is also their highest powerplay score. They got there courtesy of KL Rahul's superlative batting as he slammed the fastest fifty of the tournament in 18 balls.

KL Rahul's 18-ball fifty is also the joint-third fastest fifty in the T20 World Cups after Yuvraj Singh (12 balls) and Stephan Myburgh (17 balls). In the 2014 edition, Glenn Maxwell also slammed an 18-ball fifty against Pakistan.

