T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Scotland live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

For the first time since 2007, fans will witness an India vs Scotland match at the ICC T20 World Cup. Not many fans would know that Scotland were India's opponents in MS Dhoni's first match as the Indian cricket team captain.

Unfortunately, the India vs Scotland group stage match of ICC T20 World Cup 2007 was abandoned due to rain. As a result, both teams earned a point each. However, the probability of another abandoned India vs Scotland match is negligible, considering that their T20 World Cup 2021 fixture is scheduled to take place in Dubai.

India vs Scotland: Telecast Channel List in India

India would have regained their confidence after thrashing Afghanistan in their match. Indian fans will hope for a similar performance from the Men in Blue in the match against Scotland. A big win over the Scots will keep the Indian cricket team alive in the race to make the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals.

Before the India vs Scotland game gets underway, here's a look at the full telecast channel list in India for this encounter:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, DD Sports, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

India vs Scotland: Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE, and Canada

Big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah will be in action against the Scottish side tonight. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the other regions of the world:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in India's clash with Scotland at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

