T20 World Cup 2021, IRE vs NED, NAM vs SL: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and stats

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021's action moves to the United Arab Emirates tonight as the Sheikh Zayed Stadium gears up to host a double-header. Ireland will face the Netherlands in the afternoon, and later in the day, former champions Sri Lanka will open their campaign against Namibia.

All four teams are part of Group A in the first round of the T20 World Cup 2021. Many fans and experts feel Sri Lanka are the favorites to top the group, but looking at how Scotland beat Bangladesh last night in Oman, the Islanders should not take the Namibian side lightly.

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium recently hosted some IPL 2021 matches. The pitch at this venue was relatively good for batting. Fans should expect teams to score 150+ on this ground.

Before Abu Dhabi hosts its first double-header of T20 World Cup 2021, here are some vital numbers you need to know from previous T20I matches played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: IRE vs NED and SL vs NAM

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

City: Abu Dhabi

T20I matches played: 46

Matches won by teams batting first: 22

Matches won by teams batting second: 24

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 225/7 - Ireland vs. Afghanistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 87 - Hong Kong vs. Oman, 2017

Highest individual score: 117* - Shaiman Anwar (UAE) vs. Papua New Guinea, 2017

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Craig Young (IRE) vs. Nigeria, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 141

Sheikh Zayed Stadium - Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe match stats 2021

The previous T20I match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium featured Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. The game happened on March 20, 2021.

A 72-run knock from Najibullah Zadran helped the Afghans post a 183-run score on the board in the first innings. In reply, Zimbabwe scored 136/5 in their 20 overs.

Zadran was the only half-centurion of the game. A total of 15 sixes were hit across two innings, while pacers scalped ten of the 12 wickets that fell in the contest.

