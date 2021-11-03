T20 World Cup 2021: "KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma potentially the best opening pair at the T20 World Cup" - Graeme Swann

Former England spinner Graeme Swann has urged India to return to their regular opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul ahead of their must-win game against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue slotted Ishan Kishan into the top-order alongside Rahul in their last game against New Zealand. However, the move didn't reap dividends and was heavily criticized.

Swann stated that India have the best opening pair in the T20 World Cup and should back them against Afghanistan. Speaking to cricket.com, the 42-year-old said:

"The way I see it, India have got KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma potentially the best opening pair at the T20 World Cup. Yes, things need to go their way and they need a partnership. But they are absolute world-class, incredible T20 batsmen."

Swann further added that captain Virat Kohli should bat in his regular position at No. 3.

"But both of them are effective only if they get all 20 overs to bat," said Graeme Swann. "Therefore, they should open the batting and India should build the team around that. Have those two open the innings and Virat Kohli at No. 3 grabbing the game by the scruff of its neck."

Incidentally, India faced a batting collapse against the Kiwis and could only muster 110 runs. The make-shift opening pair managed to add only 11 runs with Ishan Kishan scoring four off eight balls. New Zealand chased down the score in just 14.3 balls, handing India a massive defeat.

"Just do what you did in the IPL, mate" - Graeme Swann

The 42-year-old further added that the Indian openers should concentrate on doing what they did during the IPL last month.

"I wouldn’t look to shake the whole thing up or change the whole team," Graeme Swann said. "I would just say to the players, ‘Rohit, KL you are opening the batting. Just do what you did in the IPL, mate. You’ve played on these wickets, against these players. KL, go get one of those hundreds you’re famous for. Rohit, smash it everywhere. Don’t be timid.' "

India will be desperate to return to winning ways against Afghanistan on Wednesday and keep their hopes alive of making it to the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup.

