T20 World Cup 2021 Match 11, Namibia vs Ireland: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Namibia lock horns with Ireland in the eleventh match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday (October 22). The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host the all-important game between the two sides.

Namibia started their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a loss against Sri Lanka by seven wickets. However, they got back to winning ways when they defeated the Netherlands by six wickets in their second encounter.

Batting first, the Dutch side scored 164/4 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Namibia chased down the target with six balls to spare courtesy of an excellent 66-run knock by former South African all-rounder David Wiese.

Ireland, on the other hand, defeated the Netherlands by seven wickets in their first encounter. The Irish side failed to extend their winning run in the competition, having lost to Sri Lanka by 70 runs.

Sri Lanka posted a score of 171/7 out of their 20 overs. In pursuit of 172, Ireland's batting collapsed and they were bowled out for 101 runs in 18.3 overs.

Namibia vs Ireland Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Ireland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Date & Time: 22nd October 2021; 3:30 PM.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Namibia vs Ireland Weather Forecast

We have a clear day on the cards, making the conditions suitable for a game of cricket.

Namibia vs Ireland Pitch Report

Batters will enjoy batting on this pitch during the first essay with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. The pitch is expected to slow down as the match progresses, which means chasing totals could get difficult at this venue. Thus, captains should opt to bat first if they win the toss.

Spinners will come into play as the game progresses and thus both teams might field an extra spinner on Friday.

Namibia vs Ireland Probable XI

Namibia

Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young.

Namibia vs Ireland Match Prediction

Both sides have performed equally well in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The two sides are evenly matched on paper and will give it their all to qualify for the Super 12 stage.

Nambia and Ireland have won one match each thus far. The winner of this encounter will progress to the next stage of the competition, while the loser will have to return home.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this encounter.

Namibia vs Ireland TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra