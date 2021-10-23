T20 World Cup 2021 Match 13 Australia vs South Africa: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Australia will kickstart their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against South Africa on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Australia won their first warm-up match against New Zealand. Batting first, the Kiwis posted a score of 158-7 in their allotted twenty overs. Kane Richardson picked up three wickets, while Adam Zampa bagged two scalps to his name. In response, a collective batting effort helped Australia get past the finish line with a delivery to spare, winning by three wickets.

In their second warm-up game, they managed 152-5 against, India courtesy of some valuable contributions from Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis. The Men in Blue, though, chased down the target with eight wickets and 13 deliveries to spare.

South Africa, meanwhile, are coming off consecutive victories in warm-up matches. They squared off against Afghanistan in their first warm-up fixture. They posted a total of 145-5 in their allotted twenty overs. In response, Afghanistan could only manage 104-8.

Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of South Africa's bowlers, finished his four-over spell with figures of 3/18. The other Proteas bowlers also provided Shamsi decent support.

The Proteas then got the better of Pakistan in their next warm-up game. After being asked to bat first, Pakistan ended their innings at 18-/6 in their allotted twenty overs. Kagiso Rabada bagged three scalps during his four-over spell.

In response, South Africa chased down the target with six wickets in hand. Rassie van der Dussen starred with an unbeaten century off 51 balls. His knock included ten fours and four maximums.

Australia vs South Africa Match Details

Match: Australia vs South Africa.

Date & Time: 23rd October 2021; 7:30 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Australia vs South Africa Weather Forecast

The weather in Abu Dhabi is expected to be hot and humid, with the temperature ranging between 30 - 33 degrees Celsius.

Australia vs South Africa Pitch Report

A sporting track awaits both teams on Saturday. The pitch should assist both batters and bowlers throughout the game, so we're in for an exciting contest.

Australia vs South Africa Probable XIs

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

Australia vs South Africa Match Prediction

South Africa won both their warm-up matches quite convincingly. Meanwhile, Australia won the first warm-up game, but lost their next one. The Proteas have the winning momentum, and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: South Africa to beat Australia on Saturday.

Australia vs South Africa TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

