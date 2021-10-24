T20 World Cup 2021 Match 15, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Sri Lanka will lock horns with Bangladesh in a Super 12 Group 1 fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host this game between the two teams.

Sri Lanka finished atop the Group A points table, having won all three matches they've played. They defeated Ireland, Namibia and the Netherlands to storm into the next round of the competition.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup Sri Lanka have qualified for the Super 12 🔥Which other side will join them from Group A? 🤔 #T20WorldCup Sri Lanka have qualified for the Super 12 🔥Which other side will join them from Group A? 🤔#T20WorldCup https://t.co/3JVAElBxXP

Meanwhile, Bangladesh finished second in Group B with four points. They won against Oman & PNG, but lost to Scotland, which pushed them into the group of death.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh.

Date & Time: 24th October 2021; 3:30 PM.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The bowlers are expected to enjoy bowling in these conditions, with extra bounce and swing on offer. Batters could struggle to score runs during the game, though. So they will have to make the best use of the powerplay overs to build up a challenging total for their teams.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

A clear day is on the cards with no prediction of rain on the day.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Sri Lanka are coming off three consecutive victories, and are unbeaten in the tournament. Meanwhile, Bangladesh suffered a loss against Scotland in the qualifiers.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup The fantastic four 🙌Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Scotland and Namibia - the teams which qualify from Round 1 into the Super 12 👏 #T20WorldCup The fantastic four 🙌Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Scotland and Namibia - the teams which qualify from Round 1 into the Super 12 👏#T20WorldCup https://t.co/gDeAd5PRYZ

The Lankans met Bangladesh in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. In that game, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by four wickets, so they could have the upper hand in this fixture as well.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win Match no. 15.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

