T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16, India vs Pakistan: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The much-awaited India-Pakistan clash is back as the two sides meet each other on Sunday in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host this much-awaited encounter.

India are coming into this fixture on the back of two consecutive victories in their warm-up matches. They squared off against England in their first warm-up match. Batting first, England posted a score of 188/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps for the Indian side.

In reply, KL Rahul (51 off 24) & Ishan Kishan (70 off 46) took India closer to the finish line. Finally, Rishabh Pant struck an unbeaten 29-run knock in 14 balls, including a boundary and three sixes to guide India to victory.

They met Australia in their second warm-up match. Opting to bat first, Australia scored 153 runs for the loss of five wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout performer with the ball for India, having picked up a couple of wickets for eight runs in his two-overs spell.

In reply, KL Rahul (39), Rohit Sharma (60) & Suryakumar Yadav (38*) played a crucial role in guiding India past the finish line. They won the match with eight wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare.

Pakistan, on the other hand, won their first warm-up game against the West Indies by seven wickets. The latter side managed only 130 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. In response, skipper Babar Azam's half-century and Fakhar Zaman's unbeaten 46-run knock helped Pakistan win the match comfortably.

In their second match against South Africa, Pakistan scored 186 runs courtesy of a half-century by Fakhar Zaman. However, Rassie van der Dussen's unbeaten century and skipper Temba Bavuma's 46-run contribution were enough for the Proteas as they chased down the target off the final delivery.

India vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: India vs Pakistan

Date & Time: 24th October 2021: 7:30 PM

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

India vs Pakistan Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides on Sunday as both batters and bowlers will have a fair part of their share of the wicket. The batters will enjoy batting at this ground as the ball will come nicely onto the bat, while bowlers will come into play later in the innings.

Taking this into consideration, both captains should look to bat first upon winning the toss.

India vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

We do have a clear day on the cards, with the temperature hovering between 30 & 32 degrees Celsius.

India vs Pakistan Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

India vs Pakistan Match Prediction

India won both their warm-up matches, while Pakistan managed to win only a single game out of the two matches they played. Moreover, India have defeated Pakistan five times in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup over the years and will look to add another win to their tally.

However, one cannot rule out Pakistan as they do have firepower in their ranks to cause an upset. Fans should look forward to an exciting game of cricket.

Prediction: India to defeat Pakistan for the sixth time in the history of the competition.

India vs Pakistan TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

