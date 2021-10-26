T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20, England vs Bangladesh: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

England will lock horns with Bangladesh in Match 20 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the upcoming Super 12 fixture between the two sides.

The two teams are coming into this clash on the back of contrasting results in their previous fixtures against their respective opponents.

England squared off against West Indies in their most recent encounter at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Batting first, the Windies were bowled out for a mere 55 courtesy of a four-wicket haul by Adil Rashid. Other bowlers also contributed to dismiss the defending champions for a below-par score. In reply, the Englishmen chased down the target with six wickets in hand.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, met Sri Lanka in their last match. Batting first, the Tigers scored 171/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Mohammad Naim (62) & Musfiqur Rahim (57*) helped their side put up a challenging total on the board.

In response, the Lankan Lions chased down the total with five wickets in hand and seven balls to spare. Nasum Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan each picked up a couple of wickets, which went in vain as their team ended up on the losing side.

England vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: England vs Bangladesh

Date & Time: 27th October 2021; 3:30 PM

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

England vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two teams on Wednesday, with the conditions equally favoring batters and bowlers. The average first innings score at the venue hovers around 150-160. Both captains will look to bowl first due to the extra swing on offer during the first innings.

England vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

We have a clear day on the cards, making the conditions suitable for a game of cricket.

England vs Bangladesh Probable 11s

England

Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills

Bangladesh

Liton Das/Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed/Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman

England vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

England are no doubt a stronger side than Bangladesh. The former side are coming into this fixture on the back of a convincing victory against the defending champions and will look to extend their winning run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Prediction: England to make it two wins in a row.

England vs Bangladesh TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live-stream: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

