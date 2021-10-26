T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20, England vs Bangladesh: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

England will lock horns with Bangladesh in Match 20 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the upcoming Super 12 fixture between the two sides.
The two teams are coming into this clash on the back of contrasting results in their previous fixtures against their respective opponents.
England squared off against West Indies in their most recent encounter at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Batting first, the Windies were bowled out for a mere 55 courtesy of a four-wicket haul by Adil Rashid. Other bowlers also contributed to dismiss the defending champions for a below-par score. In reply, the Englishmen chased down the target with six wickets in hand.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, met Sri Lanka in their last match. Batting first, the Tigers scored 171/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Mohammad Naim (62) & Musfiqur Rahim (57*) helped their side put up a challenging total on the board.
In response, the Lankan Lions chased down the total with five wickets in hand and seven balls to spare. Nasum Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan each picked up a couple of wickets, which went in vain as their team ended up on the losing side.
England vs Bangladesh Match Details
Match: England vs Bangladesh
Date & Time: 27th October 2021; 3:30 PM
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
England vs Bangladesh Pitch Report
A competitive track awaits the two teams on Wednesday, with the conditions equally favoring batters and bowlers. The average first innings score at the venue hovers around 150-160. Both captains will look to bowl first due to the extra swing on offer during the first innings.
England vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast
We have a clear day on the cards, making the conditions suitable for a game of cricket.
England vs Bangladesh Probable 11s
England
Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills
Bangladesh
Liton Das/Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed/Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman
England vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
England are no doubt a stronger side than Bangladesh. The former side are coming into this fixture on the back of a convincing victory against the defending champions and will look to extend their winning run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.
Prediction: England to make it two wins in a row.
England vs Bangladesh TV and live streaming details
ALSO READArticle Continues below
TV: Star Sports Network
Live-stream: Disney+ Hotstar