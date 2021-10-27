T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22, Australia vs Sri Lanka: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Australia will take on Sri Lanka in the upcoming Super 12 stage fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Australia took on South Africa in their previous fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Batting first, South Africa scored 118/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood each picked up a couple of wickets, while Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins each had a scalp to their name.

In reply, the Aussies chased down the target with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare. Steven Smith top-scored with 35 runs off 34 balls.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh in their previous encounter. Having been put into bat first, the Tigers scored 171 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. In pursuit of 172, Charith Asalanka (80*off 49) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (53 of 31) ensured their side doesn't face any difficulties in chasing down the total.

Sri Lanka won the match by five wickets to start their Super 12 campaign on a positive note.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: Australia vs Sri Lanka

Date & Time: 28th October 2021; 7:30 PM

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Australia vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides on Thursday, with equal assistance on offer for both batters and bowlers. Teams will enjoy batting during the powerplay overs, with the ball coming onto the bat nicely.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Weather Report

Fans should look forward to an exciting game of cricket, with no prediction of rain throughout the matchday.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable XI

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Both sides are coming into this fixture on the back of a victory against their respective opponents. However, the Aussies have an experienced lineup and will fancy their chances when they take on the Lankan Lions in their upcoming fixture.

Prediction: Australia to extend their winning run in the competition.

Australia vs Sri Lanka TV & live-streaming details

ALSO READ Article Continues below

TV: Star Sports Network

Live-stream: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Australia openers to score more runs than Sri Lanka openers? Yes No 0 votes so far