T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25, South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

South Africa will lock horns with Sri Lanka in Match 25 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host this game between the two teams on Saturday.

South Africa started their campaign with a defeat against Australia. However, they got back to winning ways by beating the West Indies by eight wickets in their next game. Batting first, the holders scored 143-8 in their allotted twenty overs. Dwaine Pretorius was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets in his two overs.

In response, the Proteas chased down the target with eight wickets and ten deliveries to spare. Reeze Hendricks (39), Rassie van der Dussen (43*) and Aiden Markram (51*) helped South Africa chase down the total with ease.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, won their opening game against Bangladesh. However, the Lankan Lions succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat in their second match against Australia.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Sri Lanka.

Date & Time: October 30, 2021; 3:30 PM.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

Sharjah's pitch is expected to be competitive, with equal assistance for both batters and bowlers. The side batting first have tasted success at this venue, as the pitch slows down towards the end of matches. Thus, both captains should look to bat first on winning the toss.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

The weather in Sharjah is expected to be bright and sunny throughout the day.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara..

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Both sides have won and lost one match apiece, and will look to add another victory to their tally when they meet each other on Saturday. Fans can look forward to an exciting contest when the two evenly matched teams take on each other.

Prediction: The side batting first to win this T20 game.

Make your predictions here!

South Africa vs Sri Lanka TV and live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Spinners to take more wickets than pacers? Yes No 1 votes so far