T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28, India vs New Zealand: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

India will lock horns with New Zealand in their second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play host to the upcoming fixture between the two sides.

India and New Zealand lost their second opener against Pakistan by 10 wickets and 5 wickets, respectively. Both sides have suffered a defeat in their very first game of the competition, but will look to come back stronger when they meet each other on Sunday.

Either of the two sides will move up the points table with a victory, while the other team slip downwards with a loss.

India vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand

Date & Time: October 31, 2021; 7:30 PM.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

India vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The wicket in Dubai is known to produce close encounters between bat and ball. We could be in for another fair contest when India take on New Zealand on Sunday.

The dew factor will come into play during the second essay, which will force teams to chase on Sunday.

India vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

The weather is perfect for a game of cricket. No rain interruptions throughout the game.

India vs New Zealand Probable XI

India

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Trent Boult

India vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Both sides will look to grab their first win of the competition and look evenly matched on paper. However, the toss will play a crucial role in the outcome of the game.

Prediction: The chasing side to win this encounter.

India vs New Zealand TV & live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal

LIVE POLL Q. Virat Kohli to score a half-century against New Zealand? Yes No 4 votes so far