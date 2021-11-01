T20 World Cup 2021 Match 30, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

South Africa will take on Bangladesh in their fourth encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The two sides will meet at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

South Africa have two wins from three matches in the Super 12 stage of the competition. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are at the very bottom of Group 1, having lost all three matches they've played thus far.

The Proteas lost their opening encounter against Australia by five wickets. However, they bounced back and secured two consecutive victories and are favorites to bag another victory when they meet Bangladesh on Tuesday. They defeated West Indies and Sri Lanka by four and eight wickets, respectively.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are on a three-match losing streak. They have been knocked out of the competition but will look to bag a victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 to keep their momentum high ahead of the upcoming bilateral series.

Their losses came against Sri Lanka, England and West Indies. In their previous outing against West Indies, they failed to chase down 143 runs in their allotted 20 overs. The Tigers fell short by three runs and ended up on the losing side.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 30, Super 12 Group 1.

Date and Time: 2nd November 2021, 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi will help the bowlers right from the get-go. Pacers will enjoy bowling on this track from the first ball of the game due to the extra swing on offer.

The batters will have to be prudent with their wickets if they are to put up a challenging total on the cards.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

The weather in Abu Dhabi will be hot & humid, with the temperature ranging between 29 - 31 degrees Celsius.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Probable XI

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

South Africa will go into this fixture as clear favorites, having performed way better than Bangladesh so far. The Tigers have failed to win a single fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 12 stage and are likely to succumb to their fourth defeat when they lock horns with the Proteas.

South Africa are expected to bag their third victory of the competition.

Prediction: South Africa to win this encounter.

Make your predictions here!

South Africa vs Bangladesh TV and live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Quinton de Kock to score a half-century? Yes No 1 votes so far