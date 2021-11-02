T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32, New Zealand vs Scotland: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

New Zealand will take on Scotland in the 32nd match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

New Zealand are third in the points table, having picked up a win and a loss from their first two games. Meanwhile, the Scottish side are languishing at the bottom of the table, having lost both the games they've played thus far.

The Kiwis lost their opening encounter against Pakistan by five wickets, but got back to winning ways when they defeated India by eight wickets. Scotland, on the other hand, lost their opener to Afghanistan by 130 runs, before being beaten by Namibia by four wickets.

Given their upcoming opposition, it's safe to say that Scotland are all but knocked out of the competition.

New Zealand vs Scotland Match Details

Date: New Zealand vs Scotland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32, Super 12 Group 2

Date and Time: 3rd November 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

New Zealand vs Scotland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium often ensures an even contest between bat and ball.

New Zealand vs Scotland Weather Forecast

Another bright and sunny day is on the cards with no threat of rain.

New Zealand vs Scotland Probable XI

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Scotland

George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Matt Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Craig Wallace, Chris Greaves, Josh Davey, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif and Brad Wheal.

New Zealand vs Scotland Match Prediction

New Zealand are the overwhelming favorites heading into this contest. The Kiwis have a formidable lineup on paper and should be easily able to outgun Scotland and get their second win of the Super 12 stage.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this encounter.

Make your predictions here!

New Zealand vs Scotland TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Arvind Sriram

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kane Williamson score more than 30 runs against Scotland? Yes No 1 votes so far