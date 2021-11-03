T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35 West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Match 35 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will see the West Indies lock horns with Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

West Indies are playing the Sri Lankans in a do-or-die encounter. A victory will keep their chances of making it to the semis alive, while a loss will knock the holders out of the competition.

They have to win both their remaining matches, and ensure the results in the other games go their way. Moreover, they have to win both games with big margins to overtake South Africa and Australia on NRR, and make it to the next round of the competition.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have been knocked out of the tournament. They have only one win from four matches, and will look to end their campaign on a positive note. The Lankans will look to play spoilsport and knock the Windies out of the competition on Thursday.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35, Super 12 Group 1.

Date and Time: 4th November 2021; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has been conducive for both batters and bowlers. So we're in for an exciting contest between bat and ball when the two sides meet each other on Thursday evening.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

A clear day is on the cards, with no prediction of rain.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

West Indies

Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard/Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell and Akeal Hosein.

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Neither side has had a great run in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. However, the Windies have the winning momentum behind them, and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: West Indies to beat Sri Lanka on Thursday.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka TV & live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

