T20 World Cup 2021 Match 38, Australia vs West Indies: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Australia will lock horns with the West Indies in their upcoming match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The two sides will meet at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 6.

Australia are in a must-win situation to make it to the semi-finals of the competition. They have three wins and a loss from four matches and will look to win their final encounter against the Windies.

The West Indies, on the other hand, have effectively been knocked out of the competition. They have only one solitary win from four matches, which came against Bangladesh. The defending champions will look to finish their campaign on a positive note.

Australia vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Australia vs West Indies

Date and Time: 6th November 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Australia vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi will be on the slower side, which would cause huge trouble for the batters. They will look to find the gaps and make the best use of the powerplay overs.

The new ball will help the bowlers upfront while the spinners will come into play as the match progresses.

Australia vs West Indies Weather Forecast

A bright and sunny day is on the cards, with the temperature ranging between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Australia vs West Indies Probable XI

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

West Indies

Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein and Dwayne Bravo

Australia vs West Indies Match Prediction

Australia have a better run in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and are favorites to get past the defending champion West Indies. The latter side are having a poor run in the competition.

Prediction: Australia to win this encounter

Australia vs West Indies TV & live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

