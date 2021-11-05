T20 World Cup 2021 Match 39, England vs South Africa: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

England will lock horns with South Africa at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah as part of the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

England are atop the Super 12 Group 1 points table with eight points, having won all four games they've played thus far. Meanwhile, South Africa find themselves in third place with three wins and a loss from as many matches.

England vs South Africa Match Details

Match: England vs South Africa

Date and Time: 6th November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

England vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be on the slower side, with not much swing on offer as well. The spinners are likely to benefit more than pacers and batters on this track.

A score of around 150-160 could be a competitive total at this venue.

England vs South Africa Weather Forecast

A clear day is on the cards, with no prediction of rain.

England vs South Africa Probable XI

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

England vs South Africa Match Prediction

South Africa have had a decent run at the grand event while England are enjoying a four-match unbeaten streak and are expected to make it five wins in a row.

Prediction: England to win this encounter

Make your predictions here.

England vs South Africa TV & live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Jos Buttler to score 50+ runs against South Africa? Yes No 0 votes so far