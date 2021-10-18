T20 World Cup 2021 Match 4 Sri Lanka vs Namibia: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Sri Lanka will lock horns with Namibia in the fourth match of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Both sides will meet each other for the first time. Sri Lanka will be riding high on confidence, having won both their warm-up matches. They defeated Bangladesh by four wickets in their first match.

The Tigers scored 147-7 in their allotted twenty overs, with Sri Lankan pacer Chameera picking up three wickets. In reply, the Lankans chased down the target with six balls to spare, courtesy an unbeaten 62-run knock off 42 balls at a strike rate of 147.62 by Avishka Fernando.

In their second match, they posted a score of 162-5 against PNG. Thanks to Pathum Nissanka (76 off 58) and Avishka Fernando (61 off 37), Sri Lanka posted a challenging total. In response, PNG only managed 123-7 in their allotted twenty overs.

Meanwhile, Namibia are coming into this fixture on the back of losses in both their warm-up matches. They lost against Oman and Scotland by 32 and 19 runs, respectively.

Sri Lanka vs Namibia Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Namibia.

Date & Time: 18th October 2021; 7:30 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka vs Namibia Weather Forecast

A clear day is on the cards, so a full game of 40 overs without interruptions can be expected.

Sri Lanka vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue has been relatively good for batting. We can expect scores of around 150+ in both innings. Expect a high-scoring contest on the day.

Sri Lanka vs Namibia Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara.

Namibia

Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Craig Williams, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Pikky Ya France.

Sri Lanka vs Namibia Match Prediction

Sri Lanka have played a lot of T20 matches against various opponents in recent times. They have much more experience compared to Namibia, and performed well in their warm-up matches.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to kickstart their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a win.

Sri Lanka vs Namibia TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

