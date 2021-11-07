T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42, India vs Namibia: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

India will lock horns with Namibia in their last group stage fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the dead-rubber between the two nations.

Both sides have been knocked out of the competition. India's hopes of making it to the semis were shattered as the Kiwis defeated Afghanistan on November 7. Namibia, on the other hand, sit on 2 points from their 4 games and will be looking to end their campaign on a high.

This will be Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri's last match as India's T20 captain and head coach, respectively.

India vs Namibia match details

Match: India vs Namibia

Date & Time: November 8, 2021, 7:30 PM

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

India vs Namibia pitch report

The pitch in Dubai is expected to favor the bowlers, especially during the first innings. The ball will swing around early on during the game, and so both sides will be delighted to bowl first upon winning the toss.

India vs Namibia weather forecast

Another sunny evening is on the cards in Dubai, with the average temperature expected to be between 27-29 degrees Celsius.

India vs Namibia probable XI

India

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin.

Namibia

Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck and Bernard Scholtz.

India vs Namibia match prediction

India are favorites to win this encounter, considering the firepower they have in their ranks. Both sides will be looking to end their tournament on a high, but India should be able to cruise past their opponents without much resistance.

Make your predictions here.

India vs Namibia TV & live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Virat Kohli to sign off the tournament with a half-century? Yes No 6 votes so far