"Mighty Aussies" - Twitter erupts as Australia wins their maiden T20 World Cup by thumping New Zealand in the final

Twitter erupts as Australia wins their first T20 World Cup
Twitter erupts as Australia wins their first T20 World Cup
Modified Nov 15, 2021 01:56 AM IST
News

The Australian team managed to defeat New Zealand comprehensively in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Courtesy of this resounding victory, Australia bagged their maiden T20 World Cup. Overall it is their sixth World Cup across formats.

Chasing a decent target of 173, Australia got off to a relatively careful start. Trent Boult (2/18) bowled wonderfully and dismissed opposition skipper Aaron Finch to give New Zealand a good start.

However, Mitchell Marsh (77*) and David Warner (53) began their carnage from that moment and took Australia to a commanding position.

Trent Boult castled out David Warner during the finishing stages. However, Glenn Maxwell (28*) played a blazing cameo in the company of Marsh to steer Australia past the finishing line.

The high voltage action in the final entertained the fans. They took to Twitter to applaud Australia for putting on such a power-packed performance in a crunch game. They were impressed by David Warner's determination and Mitchell Marsh's ultra-aggressive intent in the chase. Many cricketers also joined in with fans to congratulate Australia for winning their first T20 World Cup.

Twitter reactions on Australia beating New Zealand in the 2021 T20 World Cup final

This is some World Cup win for the Aussies .. From the defeat to England they have been so powerful .. Mitch marsh is one of the great guys so he deserves this .. he will probably now have a big affect on the Ashes as well .. @FoxCricket #T20WorldCupFinal Well done Australia !!
Congratulations on your sixth WC Australia 👏🏼 #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal https://t.co/DapGkvOSbv
World Champions eh. Sweet. 🇦🇺
How many of you thought at the start of the tournament that Australia will even come close to winning this #T20WorldCup21 ??? Well done world champion Australia 👏
YOU LITTLE RIPPER 💪🏽 @T20WorldCup CHAMPIONS 🎉🎉 Well done to @CricketAus team. Came into the tournament as a dark horse, lost series in the lead up. Built nicely throughout & played their best cricket in the knockout games. Enjoy the night guys. 1st #T20WorldCup 🏆
Men's #CricketWorldCup titles6 - Australia (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015, 2021+)4 - West Indies (1975*, 1979*, 2012+, 2016+)3 - India (1983*, 2007+, 2011)* 60 overs+ #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCupFinal #T20WorldCup21 #T20WorldCup2021#NZvAUS #NZvsAus#AusvNZ #AusvsNZ
#Australia just too powerful. What a player Mitch Marsh has become. Hopefully his body becomes a partner in his future because he is too good to be playing as little he has. Brilliant today
Zampa's wicket of Guptill was the moment of the match. It was a good match up for New Zealand, had to take him on but wasn't to be. This lead to New Zealand being 20 runs short. #NZvsAUS #AusVsNZ #T20WorldCupFinal
Only 3 days old this tweet! I’m absolutely buzzing for you brother! Seriously proud of you! 💙 twitter.com/kp24/status/14…
Chuffed for Mitchell Marsh. Remember this from the 2019 Ashes when @beastieboy07 asked him about how he's viewed back in Australia: "Yeah, most of Australia hate me." Probably not anymore, Mitch #T20WorldCup https://t.co/REJJlI7PUL
Amazing by the Aussies!! Congratulations @CricketAus 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#T20WorldCupFinal #T20WorldCupChampions
Congratulations Australia👏👏 #T20WorldCupFinal
Massive congratulations to Australia! Well deserved 👏 And well played, New Zealand 👏 https://t.co/ZrjjNdPZKf
Well played Australia. Too good on the night, but now 10 out of 10 wins under lights batting 2nd in this comp. Surely they have just solved their no5 position for the Ashes. #mitchellmarsh #ICCT20WorldCup
Tremendous final, some terrific batting! Williamson played one of the all-time classics, but Warner and Marsh were just unstoppable! Congratulations to Australia on their maiden triumph, New Zealand have nothing to be ashamed of. #T20WorldCup
- Congratulations Australia 🇦🇺 Deserving Champions 🏆 #Cricket #T20WorldCupFinal
Never imagined Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh to play the most important roles for Australia in the knockouts. Didn't expect much from them ahead of this #T20WorldCup . Kudos to them for stepping up when their team needed them the most.#NZvAUS
Congrats Australia 🏆 twitter.com/icc/status/145…
Intuition gone wrong !! This team is something els under pressure 🇦🇺 congratulations Australia what a victory ✌️ feel for the black caps #mitchelmarsh outstanding innings along with @davidwarner31 well played #KaneWilliamson #NZvAUS #T20WorldCup
Congratulations Australia 🇦🇺! Your campaign and trophy once again shows never take Aussies lightly in #ICCT20WorldCup . Hard luck to #Williamson and his mates but they have three back to back finals in three different formats is a great achievement. #AUSvNZ
2015 WC - Runners-up #NZ 2019 WC - Runners-up #NZ 2021 WT20 - Runners-up #NZ Hard luck Kiwis! #T20WorldCupFinal #AusVsNZ
They know how to win and they know how to play tournament cricket! Congrats Australia! New Zealand with all their class will surely win a WC soon... #T20WorldCupFinal
Congratulation’s to @CricketAus for winning the #T20WorldCupFinal for the very first time…….Bad Luck @BLACKCAPS #T20WorldCup #AUSvNZ
Congratulations Australia. Maiden #T20WorldCup title 🏆 #Champions
Yeaaaaa😍😍😍😍💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🦘🦘🦘STRAAAAAYAAAAAAAAAAAAA@CricketAus @cricketcomau CHAMPIONSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS#T20WorldCupFinal #Aus #AUSvNZ #WorldChampions
Particularly pleased for Mitch Marsh. When I was in Perth during the 2015 CWC, I remember a taxi driver lecturing me on how good Marsh could be. I’ve always followed what he’s been doing…it’s never quite worked out…until now! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #AUSvNZ #AUS #T20WorldCupFinal
When a group believes in each other and their process this is what can happen. Congrats Finchy, JL and the entire touring squad on become @ICC T20 World Champions! 🟢🟡#ProudAussie #Aus #AusVsNZ
Congratulations @CricketAus a great team effort through out the tournament. Well done #WINNER #T20WorldCupFinal
Kane williamson born for winning heart not trophy. 💔Hard luck @BLACKCAPS 💔Well played @CricketAus 🔥Very special innings by #KaneWilliamson ❤️❤️❤️#NewZealand #AUSvNZ #ICCT20WorldCup https://t.co/a0iSPDCBWZ
If I wanted Aus to win, it was only because of David Warner 🏆 SRH benched him throughout the season and this win is in the faces of all of them. Well deserved, Champ 👑✨#NZvAUS #T20WorldCup #IPL2021
✔️Yellow jersey✔️ Former left-handed opening batsman as coach✔️Have a captain who doesn't score a lot of runs✔️Wicket-keeper who suddenly shows up with the bat in the game before the finals✔️Win a T20 tournament in the UAE#IPL2021 #ICCT20WorldCup2021
Congrats 🇦🇺
Phenomenal performance from @CricketAus, beautifully led by @AaronFinch5. First #T20WorldCup win & adding to a rich #Aus history of bringing it on the big stage! #T20WorldCupFinal #NZvsAUS
Win the toss & win the game unless you are @ChennaiIPL! Congratulations #australia keeping the toss aside you guys played superb 👍 #AusVsNZ #T20WorldCupFinal
Many Congratulations to Team Australia for such a brilliant performance and winning the ICC T20 trophy! #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal 👏🏆
Mighty Aussies 🤤🔥@CricketAus#T20WorldCupFinal #AUSvNZ #Aussies #nz #Champions #Trending https://t.co/a6SG7JJNOs
Warner in dressing room after winning the #ICCT20WorldCup #NZvsAUS https://t.co/hshF3sZhRX
Champion then. Champion now. Champion forever! Thanks for this moment @davidwarner31 ❤🥺 https://t.co/6DHLVR6t79
Congratulations @CricketAus well deserved champions! @BLACKCAPS the most consistent team over the last several years in all formats! Congratulations to both teams 👏👏
Congratulations Australia 👏 https://t.co/9UUkDtBv3t
Warne won 1 World Cup.Warner won 2 World Cups.Looking forward to seeing an Aussie kid named Warnest win 3 World Cups. #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal
Feel for @BLACKCAPS you guys were brilliant thru out.. outstanding inn #KaneWilliamson 🤗
Congratulations team @CricketAus Well played Mitchel Marsh and well bowled Josh Hazelwood. Well played as a team. #Australia
Many congratulations Australia on becoming World Champions . You were top class and showed how it’s done. Hazelwood, Warner, Marsh outstanding performances . #T20WorldCupFinal
Congratulations Team Australia @CricketAus for winning the T20 World Cup.. you guys were unbelievable #mitchmarsh class 💪 powerful hitting 🇦🇺 🏆

Just wanted to put on a great spectacle for our supporters: David Warner

Swashbuckling opener David Warner opened up about how the Australian team wanted to put on a great spectacle for all their supporters through their performances.

Many critics questioned Warner's form heavily coming into the tournament. However, Warner gave a thunderous response to all those critics with his player of the series performance. He played a starring role in Australia's journey to winning their maiden T20 World Cup.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after victory in the final, David Warner reflected on his performances in the tournament and said:

"I always felt really well in the middle. I did not get much time in the middle during two practice matches before the World Cup. But for me, it was about going back to basics. I practiced on hard, synthetic wickets and tried to hit some balls there to get back into the groove. This win is definitely up there with the one in 2015. Being part of the World Cup final against England a decade ago definitely hurt me."

He also praised Australia's support staff and fans. He added:

"These guys are a great bunch of guys. We have great support staff, great team, great support back home. Just wanted to put on a great spectacle for everyone who backed us."

ALSO READArticle Continues below

New Zealand suffered yet another heartbreaking defeat in the final in a World Cup. It was their third successive loss as Australia and England defeated them in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup finals.

Edited by Aditya Singh
