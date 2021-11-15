"Mighty Aussies" - Twitter erupts as Australia wins their maiden T20 World Cup by thumping New Zealand in the final

The Australian team managed to defeat New Zealand comprehensively in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Courtesy of this resounding victory, Australia bagged their maiden T20 World Cup. Overall it is their sixth World Cup across formats.
Chasing a decent target of 173, Australia got off to a relatively careful start. Trent Boult (2/18) bowled wonderfully and dismissed opposition skipper Aaron Finch to give New Zealand a good start.
However, Mitchell Marsh (77*) and David Warner (53) began their carnage from that moment and took Australia to a commanding position.
Trent Boult castled out David Warner during the finishing stages. However, Glenn Maxwell (28*) played a blazing cameo in the company of Marsh to steer Australia past the finishing line.
The high voltage action in the final entertained the fans. They took to Twitter to applaud Australia for putting on such a power-packed performance in a crunch game. They were impressed by David Warner's determination and Mitchell Marsh's ultra-aggressive intent in the chase. Many cricketers also joined in with fans to congratulate Australia for winning their first T20 World Cup.
Twitter reactions on Australia beating New Zealand in the 2021 T20 World Cup final
Just wanted to put on a great spectacle for our supporters: David Warner
Swashbuckling opener David Warner opened up about how the Australian team wanted to put on a great spectacle for all their supporters through their performances.
Many critics questioned Warner's form heavily coming into the tournament. However, Warner gave a thunderous response to all those critics with his player of the series performance. He played a starring role in Australia's journey to winning their maiden T20 World Cup.
Speaking at the post-match presentation after victory in the final, David Warner reflected on his performances in the tournament and said:
"I always felt really well in the middle. I did not get much time in the middle during two practice matches before the World Cup. But for me, it was about going back to basics. I practiced on hard, synthetic wickets and tried to hit some balls there to get back into the groove. This win is definitely up there with the one in 2015. Being part of the World Cup final against England a decade ago definitely hurt me."
He also praised Australia's support staff and fans. He added:
"These guys are a great bunch of guys. We have great support staff, great team, great support back home. Just wanted to put on a great spectacle for everyone who backed us."
ALSO READArticle Continues below
New Zealand suffered yet another heartbreaking defeat in the final in a World Cup. It was their third successive loss as Australia and England defeated them in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup finals.