"Mighty Aussies" - Twitter erupts as Australia wins their maiden T20 World Cup by thumping New Zealand in the final

The Australian team managed to defeat New Zealand comprehensively in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Courtesy of this resounding victory, Australia bagged their maiden T20 World Cup. Overall it is their sixth World Cup across formats.

Chasing a decent target of 173, Australia got off to a relatively careful start. Trent Boult (2/18) bowled wonderfully and dismissed opposition skipper Aaron Finch to give New Zealand a good start.

However, Mitchell Marsh (77*) and David Warner (53) began their carnage from that moment and took Australia to a commanding position.

Trent Boult castled out David Warner during the finishing stages. However, Glenn Maxwell (28*) played a blazing cameo in the company of Marsh to steer Australia past the finishing line.

The high voltage action in the final entertained the fans. They took to Twitter to applaud Australia for putting on such a power-packed performance in a crunch game. They were impressed by David Warner's determination and Mitchell Marsh's ultra-aggressive intent in the chase. Many cricketers also joined in with fans to congratulate Australia for winning their first T20 World Cup.

Twitter reactions on Australia beating New Zealand in the 2021 T20 World Cup final

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan This is some World Cup win for the Aussies .. From the defeat to England they have been so powerful .. Mitch marsh is one of the great guys so he deserves this .. he will probably now have a big affect on the Ashes as well .. @FoxCricket #T20WorldCupFinal Well done Australia !! This is some World Cup win for the Aussies .. From the defeat to England they have been so powerful .. Mitch marsh is one of the great guys so he deserves this .. he will probably now have a big affect on the Ashes as well .. @FoxCricket #T20WorldCupFinal Well done Australia !!

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan How many of you thought at the start of the tournament that Australia will even come close to winning this #T20WorldCup21 ??? Well done world champion Australia 👏 How many of you thought at the start of the tournament that Australia will even come close to winning this #T20WorldCup21 ??? Well done world champion Australia 👏

Lisa Sthalekar @sthalekar93 YOU LITTLE RIPPER 💪🏽 @T20WorldCup CHAMPIONS 🎉🎉 Well done to @CricketAus team. Came into the tournament as a dark horse, lost series in the lead up. Built nicely throughout & played their best cricket in the knockout games. Enjoy the night guys. 1st #T20WorldCup YOU LITTLE RIPPER 💪🏽 @T20WorldCup CHAMPIONS 🎉🎉 Well done to @CricketAus team. Came into the tournament as a dark horse, lost series in the lead up. Built nicely throughout & played their best cricket in the knockout games. Enjoy the night guys. 1st #T20WorldCup 🏆

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha #Australia just too powerful. What a player Mitch Marsh has become. Hopefully his body becomes a partner in his future because he is too good to be playing as little he has. Brilliant today #Australia just too powerful. What a player Mitch Marsh has become. Hopefully his body becomes a partner in his future because he is too good to be playing as little he has. Brilliant today

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg #AusVsNZ #T20WorldCupFinal Zampa's wicket of Guptill was the moment of the match. It was a good match up for New Zealand, had to take him on but wasn't to be. This lead to New Zealand being 20 runs short. #NZvsAUS Zampa's wicket of Guptill was the moment of the match. It was a good match up for New Zealand, had to take him on but wasn't to be. This lead to New Zealand being 20 runs short. #NZvsAUS #AusVsNZ #T20WorldCupFinal

Kevin Pietersen🦏 @KP24

I’m absolutely buzzing for you brother! Seriously proud of you! 💙 Kevin Pietersen🦏 @KP24 Mitch Marsh is one of cricket’s, GREAT GUYS!

Desperate to see him do well! Mitch Marsh is one of cricket’s, GREAT GUYS! Desperate to see him do well! Only 3 days old this tweet!I’m absolutely buzzing for you brother! Seriously proud of you! 💙 twitter.com/kp24/status/14… Only 3 days old this tweet! I’m absolutely buzzing for you brother! Seriously proud of you! 💙 twitter.com/kp24/status/14…

Vithushan Ehantharajah @Vitu_E



Remember this from the 2019 Ashes when Chuffed for Mitchell Marsh.Remember this from the 2019 Ashes when @beastieboy07 asked him about how he's viewed back in Australia: "Yeah, most of Australia hate me." Probably not anymore, Mitch #T20WorldCup Chuffed for Mitchell Marsh. Remember this from the 2019 Ashes when @beastieboy07 asked him about how he's viewed back in Australia: "Yeah, most of Australia hate me." Probably not anymore, Mitch #T20WorldCup https://t.co/REJJlI7PUL

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 Massive congratulations to Australia! Well deserved 👏 And well played, New Zealand 👏 Massive congratulations to Australia! Well deserved 👏 And well played, New Zealand 👏 https://t.co/ZrjjNdPZKf

simon hughes @theanalyst #ICCT20WorldCup Well played Australia. Too good on the night, but now 10 out of 10 wins under lights batting 2nd in this comp. Surely they have just solved their no5 position for the Ashes. #mitchellmarsh Well played Australia. Too good on the night, but now 10 out of 10 wins under lights batting 2nd in this comp. Surely they have just solved their no5 position for the Ashes. #mitchellmarsh #ICCT20WorldCup

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 Tremendous final, some terrific batting! Williamson played one of the all-time classics, but Warner and Marsh were just unstoppable! Congratulations to Australia on their maiden triumph, New Zealand have nothing to be ashamed of. #T20WorldCup Tremendous final, some terrific batting! Williamson played one of the all-time classics, but Warner and Marsh were just unstoppable! Congratulations to Australia on their maiden triumph, New Zealand have nothing to be ashamed of. #T20WorldCup

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#NZvAUS Never imagined Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh to play the most important roles for Australia in the knockouts. Didn't expect much from them ahead of this #T20WorldCup . Kudos to them for stepping up when their team needed them the most. Never imagined Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh to play the most important roles for Australia in the knockouts. Didn't expect much from them ahead of this #T20WorldCup . Kudos to them for stepping up when their team needed them the most.#NZvAUS

Alviro Petersen @AlviroPetersen They know how to win and they know how to play tournament cricket! Congrats Australia! New Zealand with all their class will surely win a WC soon... #T20WorldCupFinal They know how to win and they know how to play tournament cricket! Congrats Australia! New Zealand with all their class will surely win a WC soon... #T20WorldCupFinal

Nikesh Rughani @NikeshRughani #T20WorldCupFinal Particularly pleased for Mitch Marsh. When I was in Perth during the 2015 CWC, I remember a taxi driver lecturing me on how good Marsh could be. I’ve always followed what he’s been doing…it’s never quite worked out…until now! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #AUS vNZ #AUS Particularly pleased for Mitch Marsh. When I was in Perth during the 2015 CWC, I remember a taxi driver lecturing me on how good Marsh could be. I’ve always followed what he’s been doing…it’s never quite worked out…until now! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #AUSvNZ #AUS #T20WorldCupFinal

Mel Jones @meljones_33 #Aus When a group believes in each other and their process this is what can happen. Congrats Finchy, JL and the entire touring squad on become @ICC T20 World Champions! 🟢🟡 #ProudAussie #Aus VsNZ When a group believes in each other and their process this is what can happen. Congrats Finchy, JL and the entire touring squad on become @ICC T20 World Champions! 🟢🟡#ProudAussie #Aus #AusVsNZ

A. @medLife_crisis



#NZvAUS #T20WorldCup #IPL2021 If I wanted Aus to win, it was only because of David Warner 🏆 SRH benched him throughout the season and this win is in the faces of all of them. Well deserved, Champ 👑✨ If I wanted Aus to win, it was only because of David Warner 🏆 SRH benched him throughout the season and this win is in the faces of all of them. Well deserved, Champ 👑✨#NZvAUS #T20WorldCup #IPL2021

Iyengar Puliyodarai @MadSachinist

✔️ Former left-handed opening batsman as coach

✔️Have a captain who doesn't score a lot of runs

✔️Wicket-keeper who suddenly shows up with the bat in the game before the finals

✔️Win a T20 tournament in the UAE



#IPL2021 #ICCT20WorldCup2021 ✔️Yellow jersey✔️ Former left-handed opening batsman as coach✔️Have a captain who doesn't score a lot of runs✔️Wicket-keeper who suddenly shows up with the bat in the game before the finals✔️Win a T20 tournament in the UAE ✔️Yellow jersey✔️ Former left-handed opening batsman as coach✔️Have a captain who doesn't score a lot of runs✔️Wicket-keeper who suddenly shows up with the bat in the game before the finals✔️Win a T20 tournament in the UAE#IPL2021 #ICCT20WorldCup2021

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Many Congratulations to Team Australia for such a brilliant performance and winning the ICC T20 trophy! #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal 👏🏆 Many Congratulations to Team Australia for such a brilliant performance and winning the ICC T20 trophy! #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal 👏🏆

Angelo Mathews @Angelo69Mathews Congratulations @CricketAus well deserved champions! @BLACKCAPS the most consistent team over the last several years in all formats! Congratulations to both teams 👏👏 Congratulations @CricketAus well deserved champions! @BLACKCAPS the most consistent team over the last several years in all formats! Congratulations to both teams 👏👏

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

Warner won 2 World Cups.

Looking forward to seeing an Aussie kid named Warnest win 3 World Cups. #T20WorldCupFinal Warne won 1 World Cup.Warner won 2 World Cups.Looking forward to seeing an Aussie kid named Warnest win 3 World Cups. #AUSvNZ Warne won 1 World Cup.Warner won 2 World Cups.Looking forward to seeing an Aussie kid named Warnest win 3 World Cups. #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Many congratulations Australia on becoming World Champions . You were top class and showed how it’s done. Hazelwood, Warner, Marsh outstanding performances . #T20WorldCupFinal Many congratulations Australia on becoming World Champions . You were top class and showed how it’s done. Hazelwood, Warner, Marsh outstanding performances . #T20WorldCupFinal

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Congratulations Team Australia @CricketAus for winning the T20 World Cup.. you guys were unbelievable #mitchmarsh class 💪 powerful hitting 🇦🇺 🏆 Congratulations Team Australia @CricketAus for winning the T20 World Cup.. you guys were unbelievable #mitchmarsh class 💪 powerful hitting 🇦🇺 🏆

Just wanted to put on a great spectacle for our supporters: David Warner

Swashbuckling opener David Warner opened up about how the Australian team wanted to put on a great spectacle for all their supporters through their performances.

Many critics questioned Warner's form heavily coming into the tournament. However, Warner gave a thunderous response to all those critics with his player of the series performance. He played a starring role in Australia's journey to winning their maiden T20 World Cup.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after victory in the final, David Warner reflected on his performances in the tournament and said:

"I always felt really well in the middle. I did not get much time in the middle during two practice matches before the World Cup. But for me, it was about going back to basics. I practiced on hard, synthetic wickets and tried to hit some balls there to get back into the groove. This win is definitely up there with the one in 2015. Being part of the World Cup final against England a decade ago definitely hurt me."

He also praised Australia's support staff and fans. He added:

"These guys are a great bunch of guys. We have great support staff, great team, great support back home. Just wanted to put on a great spectacle for everyone who backed us."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

New Zealand suffered yet another heartbreaking defeat in the final in a World Cup. It was their third successive loss as Australia and England defeated them in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup finals.

Edited by Aditya Singh