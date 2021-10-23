T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and most wickets standings after Ireland vs Namibia and Sri Lanka vs Netherlands (updated)

The 2021 T20 World Cup group stage came to a close on Friday, with Sri Lanka and Namibia sealing their spots in the Super 12 stage from Group A. On Thursday, Scotland and Bangladesh had ensured they made it to the next stage with wins in their final group stage matches.

Meanwhile, The Netherlands, Ireland, Papua New Guinea and Oman saw their campaigns come to an end.

The Netherlands suffered a batting collapse against Sri Lanka. But their opener Max O'Dowd finished the group stages as the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 123 runs. O'Dowd scored two half-centuries and had a top-score of 70, which saw him lead the batting charts despite getting run-out for a duck on Friday.

Oman's Jatinder Singh is second on the list with 113 runs.

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib al-Hasan is fourth with 108 runs. He played a crucial role in helping the team qualify after a shock defeat to Scotland in their opening match.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus, who played a crucial knock in their win over the Netherlands, scored a crucial half-century on Friday against Ireland. He moved into fourth spot with 105 runs. Scotland's Richie Berrington rounds off the top five with 103.

T20 World Cup: Shakib al Hasan leads bowling charts

Shakib al Hasan showed in the T20 World Cup group stages just why he is one of the best all-rounders in the business. He not only sits in third position in the batting charts, but also is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far.

Shakib al Hasan has scalped nine wickets in three matches.

Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana and Scotland's Josh Davey are close behind in second place, with eight scalps apiece. Theekshana, however, has a better economy rate.

The top five is completed by two more Sri Lanka bowlers, with Lahiru Kumara in fourth with seven wickets and Wanindu Hasaranga fifth with six.

Theekshana took two wickets in the match against the Netherlands on Friday as Sri Lanka bowled their opponents out for 44. Kumara and Hasaranga each took three in the match.

