T20 World Cup 2021, NZ vs AUS: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

New Zealand and Australia will compete in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. For the first time in men's T20 World Cup history, fans will witness a final between the Kiwis and the Aussies.

The last time New Zealand and Australia made it to the final of an ICC event was during the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Both nations co-hosted the tournament and qualified for the summit clash, where Australia emerged victorious.

Kane Williamson's men will be keen to avenge that defeat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Before Dubai hosts its first-ever T20 World Cup final, here are some important stats you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Today's T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: NZ vs AUS

T20I matches played: 74

Matches won by teams batting first: 35

Matches won by teams batting second: 38

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 211/3 - Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 55 - West Indies vs. England, 2021

Highest individual score: 93 - Martin Guptill (NZ) vs. Scotland, 2021

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Imad Wasim (PAK) vs. West Indies, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 143

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - Pakistan vs Australia match stats 2021

In the previous match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup Final. It was a high-scoring match, where Pakistan scored 176/4 in 20 overs and Australia chased the 177-run target in 19 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman recorded a fifty each for Pakistan, while Australia's David Warner, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade touched the 40-run mark. Nine wickets fell across the two innings, with spin bowlers taking five of them.

