T20 World Cup 2021, NZ vs SCO: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

New Zealand will face Scotland in their third match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tomorrow. The Blackcaps will have confidence on their side heading into this match as they beat India by eight wickets in Dubai last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Scotland cricket team has lost to Afghanistan and Namibia in the Super 12 round so far. The Scots have not been able to continue their winning momentum from Round 1 of the mega event.

Nevertheless, Scotland will have an opportunity to open their account tomorrow at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They will have to play out of their skin to defeat the Kiwis.

Ahead of the New Zealand vs Scotland battle at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous T20Is played on the ground.

Today's T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: NZ vs SCO

T20I matches played: 69

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 34

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 211/3 - Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 55 - West Indies vs. England, 2021

Highest individual score: 84 - Kusal Perera (SL) vs. Pakistan, 2013

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Imad Wasim (PAK) vs. West Indies, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 144

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - India vs New Zealand match stats 2021

In the previous T20 World Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India lost to New Zealand by eight wickets. The Indian batters failed to perform well against the Kiwi spin bowlers. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner conceded only 32 runs in their eight overs and scalped two wickets.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Overall, a total of nine wickets fell in the contest, with seven of them going into the accounts of pacers. Only five sixes were smashed across two innings in the last game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Scotland to take 3 or more wickets in the powerplay? Yes No 0 votes so far