T20 World Cup 2021: "Our Punjabi commentator Inderbin Singh Sodhi"- ICC posts video of Ish Sodhi trying Punjabi commentary

ICC recently uploaded a video clip featuring New Zealand cricket team's star leg-spinner Ish Sodhi. Born in India, Sodhi represents the Black Caps at the international level.

Recently, Sodhi was asked to speak in Hindi by a journalist. The leg-spinner hilariously replied that his mother would give him a hard time if he uttered even a single word in an incorrect way. He added that he had been working to improve his Hindi speaking skills.

It seems Ish Sodhi has a good command over the Punjabi language because in the latest video clip shared by ICC, he can be seen speaking fluently. ICC played a video from a random cricket match and Sodhi worked as a Punjabi commentator for a few seconds.

The International Cricket Council also shared this clip on their official Facebook page. The video has gone viral on the social media platform, receiving more than 300,000 views inside five hours. More than 10,000 Facebook users have reacted to Ish Sodhi's Punjabi commentary.

Can Ish Sodhi help New Zealand win their second match in ICC T20 World Cup 2021?

Ish Sodhi won the Man of the Match award in New Zealand's previous T20 World Cup 2021 match. The leg-spinner bowled a brilliant spell of four overs, where he picked up the crucial wickets of Indian captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

The Black Caps are currently playing against Scotland at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer invited the Kiwis to bat first in Dubai. A 93-run knock by Martin Guptill helped New Zealand post a 172-run total on the board.

It will be interesting to see if Ish Sodhi and Co. can defend the 173-run target against Scotland in Dubai.

