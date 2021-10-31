T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] "My mum will give me a hard time if I get something wrong" - Ish Sodhi on being asked to speak in Hindi

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi came up with a hilarious response when he was asked to reply to a question in Hindi.

During the press conference after the T20 World Cup 2021 game between India and New Zealand, Ish Sodhi was asked about adapting to the conditions and bowling in different innings of a game.

The journalist who asked this question wittily also requested Ish Sodhi to answer the question in Hindi. To the unversed, Ish was born in Ludhiana, Punjab before his family moved to New Zealand when he was four.

Speaking about his command over the Indian language, Ish Sodhi remarked:

"My Hindi is gonna be tested here, sir. I think if my mum is watching this and if I say something slightly wrong, she would give me a hard time about it. So, I will answer in English this time around but hopefully, I can develop my Hindi better."

Answering the actual question later, Ish Sodhi said:

"I think adapting to conditions is a big thing we speak about a lot. We had to judge by the last couple of games played at Dubai stadium and with the bubble life, you have a chance to look at the conditions, come and see the ground before you actually get a chance to play. Today was the first time we ventured into this ground. So a lot of our understanding has been from watching other games."

Ish Sodhi's match-winning performance against India

Ish Sodhi was brilliant with the ball in the game against India and was named the 'Player of the Match' for his figures of 4-0-17-2. The 29-year-old accounted for the prized scalps of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in this match, thereby pushing India into deep waters.

Courtesy a three-wicket haul from Trent Boult and clinical efforts from the other bowlers, New Zealand managed to restrict India to a paltry score of 110 runs. The Kiwis finished the chase in just 14.3 overs handing India their second consecutive defeat in the tournament while they registered their first victory.

While Kane Williamson and his men are placed third on the points table in Group 2 at the moment, India is at the fifth position.

