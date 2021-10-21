T20 World Cup 2021: 3 Pakistan players who India will need to be vary of

Possibly one of the most underrated teams in world cricket, Pakistan are an extremely dangerous side when it comes to the shortest format of the game.

Even though they don't have a very intimidating squad on paper, there are quite a few match-winners in the squad who can completely overturn the course of the game on their day.

Pakistan start their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on Sunday, October 24 as they square off against India after a gap of two long years. The two neighboring countries last played against each other during the 2019 ODI World Cup, a match in which India cruised to victory.

Talking about the T20 World Cup, India have never lost against the Men in Green in the five matches they have played against each other in the tournament since 2007.

That being said, Pakistan are certainly not a team to be taken lightly. With unpredictability being their forte, the Babar Azam-led unit is capable of upsetting any team in the world on their day.

3 Pakistan players who can be game-changers against India

As Pakistan look to break their losing streak against Team India in the World Cup, we take a look at three players who could be game-changers for the Men in Green.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan can be extremely dangerous at the top of the order

One of the finest batters in the Pakistani squad, Mohammad Rizwan is definitely someone to watch out for. With 1065 runs in just 32 innings for Pakistan in T20Is, Rizwan has been a run-machine at the top of the order.

Currently ranked #7 in the ICC men's T20I batters' rankings, he has a highest score of 104* and a fantastic average of 48.40. His strike rate, at 129.09, has been really impressive as well.

Opening the innings alongside his captain Babar Azam, Rizwan will look to give Pakistan a headstart in the powerplay overs against a daunting Indian bowling attack. If he gets going, he certainly has the capability to propel his team to a huge scoreboard total.

India will be vary of Rizwan's explosive ways and will definitely look to attack right from the word go.

#2 Babar Azam

Babar Azam is a glorious striker of the ball

One of the most prolific batters in world cricket at the moment, Babar Azam's sheer grace with the bat is unmatched. Ranked #2 in the ICC men's rankings for T20I batters, the Pakistan skipper holds a superb batting average of 46.89 and a strike rate of 130.64 across 56 T20I innings.

With unmatched consistency, Azam has pretty much held the entire batting unit together and has led by example ever since he took over the captaincy.

Paired with Mohammad Rizwan at the top of the order, Babar will be a serious threat to India's chances of maintaining their winning streak against Pakistan in World Cups.

When India and Pakistan face off against each other, Virat Kohli's prime wicket target would undoubtedly be his Pakistani counterpart, Babar Azam.

It would be interesting to see how the 27-year-old matches the fiery pace of the Indian bowlers with his flawless strokeplay.

#3 Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi has been a phenomenal success for Pakistan

The recently concluded IPL showed that pacers statistically hold more of an advantage over spinners on UAE tracks. Shaheen Afridi is one such bowler from the Pakistan camp who can bowl express pace and can trouble the Indian batters when the two teams square off on Sunday.

Hitting over 145 kmph consistently, Shaheen Afridi has been a phenomenal success for Pakistan in recent times. The pacer has picked up 32 wickets in the 30 T20Is he has featured in, at an average of 27.41.

Shaheen Shah Afridi @iShaheenAfridi Final preparations before we leave for the WC. One thing is certain that we will try to give our 100%! Remember Pakistan cricket team in your prayers🤲. Pakistan Zindabad! #T20WC Final preparations before we leave for the WC. One thing is certain that we will try to give our 100%! Remember Pakistan cricket team in your prayers🤲. Pakistan Zindabad! #T20WC https://t.co/kKEMLi788d

Standing 6 feet 6 inches tall, Afridi will definitely give the Indian batters nightmares at the crease with his quick short-balls. If he mixes it up with slower paced deliveries and maintains his line and length, the Pakistani speedster can be absolutely devastating in the middle.

The Indian batters will have to be vary of his four overs and be cautious while facing him at the crease.

