T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan vs New Zealand telecast channel list and live streaming details

Can the Men in Green win the Pakistan vs New Zealand match?
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Oct 26, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Preview

A blockbuster Pakistan vs New Zealand match is set to take place tonight at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After defeating inaugural champions India in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 opener, the Babar Azam-led outfit will start as the favorites to win the Pakistan vs New Zealand battle in Sharjah.

New Zealand, who will open their campaign tonight, have never won the ICC T20 World Cup before. The Blackcaps have reached the semifinals twice but never made it to the summit clash. However, Kane Williamson and Co. will have confidence on their side as they lifted an ICC trophy earlier this year.

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Telecast Channel List in India, US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

https://t.co/f67Jc3vY0b

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will start at 6:00 PM Local Time (7:30 PM IST). Big names like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Martin Guptill will be part of this game.

Here is the telecast channel list in India for the Pakistan vs New Zealand match:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD

Here is the telecast channel list for various other countries across the planet:

England - Sky Sports

Australia - Foxtel

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

How to live stream Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Record breakers 🏏@iMRizwanPak and @babarazam258 posted the highest first-wicket partnership in Men's #T20WorldCup history in #Pakistan's momentous win 💪Read more 👉 bit.ly/3EbmWUr#INDvPAK https://t.co/NOyVY1ivyD

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match can be streamed live on the following platforms:

India - Disney+ Hotstar

Australia - Kayo Sports

UAE - OSN.com and www.wavo.com

UK - Sky Sports NOW

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
