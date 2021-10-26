T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs NZ: 3 player battles to watch out for

Pakistan are still basking in the glory of their T20 World Cup win against India. They will go into their second clash against New Zealand on Tuesday (October 26) with extreme confidence.

It was a clinical display of batting on Sunday as Pakistan walked away with a massive 10-wicket win. Openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam cracked fluent fifties to make easy work of India's 151.

However, they will have to bring their A-game against a Kiwi side that has proved to be versatile and formidable coming into the T20 World Cup. Ahead of the clash, we take a look at the important player battles.

#1 Shaheen Shah Afridi vs Martin Guptill, a mouth-watering T20 World Cup clash

It took all but one ball for Afridi to dismiss Rohit Sharma, India's premium opener. It will be deja vu if he gets rid of Martin Guptill, NZ's most solid opening bat the same way in the veteran's first game of the T20 World Cup.

Guptill will be key to getting the side off to a dependable start, while the onus on Afridi will be to dismantle the top order just as he did against India.

#2 Tim Southee vs Babar Azam

A classic clash of a pacer with subtle variations against a class batter. Azam steered the side home with an unbeaten 68 off 52 against India.

Southee is just one wicket away from becoming the third bowler with 100 T20I wickets, can he prise out Azam? The Kiwi quick is behind Shakib Al Hasan and Lasith Malinga and will have a chance to vault them in NZ's T20 World Cup season opener.

#3 Kane Williamson vs Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan was one of the more economical spinners who played his part in making things difficult for India. He will be up against Kane Williamson, another solid batter who can switch gears at utmost ease.

Like Virat Kohli, much will depend on Williamson as he looks to play through the innings to get a sizable total on board or chase the total down.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

