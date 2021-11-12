T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 2: Australia breaks Pakistan’s winning streak in UAE and 5 other interesting stat facts

Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai to storm into the 2021 T20 World Cup final, where they will meet New Zealand on Sunday.

Matthew Wade, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa were the stars of Australia’s win.

Matthew Wade evoked memories of the Michael Hussey classic from the 2010 T20 World Cup semi-final between the two sides. He smashed a hat-trick of sixes against Shaheen Afridi to see Australia home.

As the match progressed, several records were etched and some toppled. Here are some of the most interesting stats and facts from the Australia-Pakistan semi-final.

#1 Pakistan’s UAE streak comes to an end

In November 2015, Pakistan tied with England in Sharjah before losing the game in a Super Over. Since then, Pakistan had won 16 consecutive T20Is in the UAE before Australia broke the streak on Thursday.

It’s the second-longest winning streak by any side in a country. Afghanistan holds the top spot after winning 17 consecutive matches in UAE before their defeat to Pakistan in the Super 12s last month.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan posted 176 – the highest score in the Dubai International Stadium in the ongoing tournament. The record was short-lived as Australia chased down the total.

Mike Hussey had powered Australia to win in the 2010 T20 World Cup semi-final, helping them chase down 75 from the final five overs, a World Cup record. On Thursday, Australia scored 62 from their last five overs and won the game with an over to spare.

#2 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan accomplishes a unique feat

Mohammad Rizwan in action for Pakistan v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021

Mohammad Rizwan was in the hospital on the eve of the semi-final as question marks loomed over his availability. Not only did he return to play, he top-scored for Pakistan with 67. In doing so, Rizwan became the first batter to amass over 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year.

With 1,033 runs at an average of 86.1 and a strike rate of 136.5, Mohammad Rizwan has registered 11 fifty-plus scores in 2021, including a hundred.

Mohammad Rizwan (281 runs) is also the second-highest run-getter in this tournament, behind his captain Babar Azam (303 runs).

#3 Babar Azam and David Warner enter 2,500 club

Only eight batters have crossed 2,500 runs in T20Is and Babar Azam has become the fastest to do so by going past Virat Kohli’s record.

Virat Kohli took 68 innings to get to the mark, Babar Azam has hit the landmark in six innings fewer.

Later in the day, David Warner became the latest entrant in the club, and it took him 87 innings to get there, which is 25 innings more than Babar Azam.

#4 Shadab Khan’s day out

Shadab Khan’s incredible spell of 4-0-26-4 almost swung the match in Pakistan's favor. The leg-spinner registered the best-ever bowling figures in a T20 World Cup semi-final.

It’s only the second four-wicket haul in a T20 World Cup knockout or final, the first being Ajantha Mendis’ four for 12 in the 2014 T20 World Cup.

#5 When in Dubai, win the toss and bowl

Since October 2021, Dubai has hosted 19 T20 matches, and except for the day-match between New Zealand and Scotland and the IPL final, all 17 games were won by the teams chasing.

#6 The Australia-New Zealand pattern

Who would have thought that the Trans-Tasman rivals – Australia and New Zealand would meet in the T20 World Cup final in Dubai? Both the Oceanian teams stormed into the final, courtesy of their middle-order batters.

Semi-final outings in 2021 T20 World Cup

- New Zealand scored 60 off the last five overs and won it with an over to spare

- Australia scored 62 off their final five overs and won it with an over to spare

