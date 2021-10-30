T20 World Cup 2021: “Sri Lanka have a different kind of X-factor in their batting” - Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Sri Lanka have ample firepower in their batting to hurt opponents in the T20 World Cup 2021. While the Lankans had to qualify for the Super 12s through Round 1, Chopra believes the team has the X-factor in their batting that can stun strong sides.

Having gone down to Australia by seven wickets in their previous match, Sri Lanka will face South Africa in match number 25 of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah on Saturday. Both sides have won one and lost one of the two matches they have played in the Super 12 phase and will need to register a victory in Sharjah to stay alive in the semi-final race.

Previewing Sri Lanka’s chances, Chopra said their batting could make a significant impact if they play to potential. The 44-year-old opined on his YouTube channel:

“Count Sri Lanka out at your own peril. They may have gone down to Australia but not without giving them a proper scare. Sri Lanka have form as well and a different kind of X-factor in their batting. They start with Nissanka and Kusal Perera, then comes Asalanka and Rajapaksa. They just keep coming. Even Hasaranga has been promoted in the batting order and they have got a lot of quality there, the kind that can hurt opponents."

Chopra admitted that Avishka Fernando’s form is a worrying aspect in the middle overs. He added:

“Avishka Fernando is not scoring runs in the middle, which is a concern. He is unable to transform potential into performance.”

Fernando has registered scores of 0 and 4 in the two Super 12 matches so far.

“Sri Lanka’s bowling was below par in the last game” - Aakash Chopra

Although Sri Lanka possess a decent bowling line-up as well, Chopra feels that the execution of most went awry against Australia.

He stated that, except for Wanindu Hasaranga, the rest of the Lankan bowlers failed to make an impression. The former cricketer elaborated:

“In the bowling, they have two spinners in Theekshana and Hasaranga, who can get a lot of assistance from the Sharjah surface. Sri Lanka’s bowling was below par in the last game and the execution was not great. They started with Chamika Karunaratne and the field setting wasn’t all that great. Don’t know why Dushmantha Chameera was trying to bowl slower ones when he is good with seam-up deliveries. Lahiru Kumara was also a little wayward. Hasaranga bowled well and Theekshana is a good bowler but he was lacklustre in the last game.”

Hasaranga had impressive figures of 2 for 22 against Australia. Kumara and Chameera, however, conceded 48 and 33 respectively in their three overs without claiming a wicket.

Edited by Samya Majumdar