T20 World Cup 2021: 3 lowest T20I totals in the competition's history

The ICC T20 World Cup is the biggest international T20 tournament in the world right now. The 2021 edition of the mega event is currently underway in the Middle East, where 16 teams are battling against each other for the title.

This year's T20 World Cup features two debutant countries - Papua New Guinea and Namibia. While Namibia registered their first win of the tournament against the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea started their campaign without a single victory.

PNG could have recorded the lowest total in T20 World Cup history earlier today against the Bangladesh cricket team. Chasing 182 runs to win, Papua New Guinea were down to 29/7 after 10.3 overs. However, an unbeaten 34-ball 46 from Kiplin Doriga made sure that PNG finished with 97 runs.

PNG avoided a dismal record for the lowest total in T20 World Cup history. Though in this listicle today, we will look at

Three teams with the lowest scores in the tournament's history

#3. Ireland - 68 vs. West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2010

Ireland registered their lowest score in T20 World Cup history on April 30, 2010 against the West Indies team. In the 2nd match of the 2010 T20 World Cup, West Indies batted first and scored 138 runs in the first innings.

Chasing 139, the Irish team lost their first five wickets before touching the 50-run mark. Ravi Rampaul and Daren Sammy united forces to dismantle the Irish lineup. Both Caribbean pacers scalped three wickets each. Gary Wilson's 17 runs helped Ireland reach 68.

None of the other batters could touch double digits as Ireland started their 2010 T20 World Cup campaign with a 70-run defeat against the West Indies.

#2. New Zealand - 60 vs. Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2014

Rangana Herath was on fire against New Zealand that night

Sri Lanka recorded a memorable win against New Zealand in the 2014 edition of the mega event. Former Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Rangana Herath bowled one of the best spells in T20 World Cup history in the match.

Batting first, Sri Lanka managed only 119 runs in 19.2 overs. Mahela Jayawardene was the top-scorer with 25 runs. James Neesham and Trent Boult dismissed three Sri Lankan batters each.

The Kiwis were the favorites to win the match by chasing the 120-run target. However, Rangana Herath's 5/3 and Sachithra Senanayake's 2/3 ensured that Sri Lanka won by 59 runs. Kane Williamson fought like a lone warrior for New Zealand, scoring 42 runs, but the entire New Zealand team managed only a total of 60.

#1. Netherlands - 39 vs. Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2014

The Netherlands hold the record for the lowest score in T20 World Cup history. Playing against Sri Lanka in a Super 10 match of the 2014 edition, the Dutch team got skittled out for only 39 runs.

Ajantha Mendis and Angelo Mathews scalped three wickets each. Meanwhile Lasith Malinga and Nuwan Kulasekara took the other wickets as Sri Lanka bowled the Netherlands out for 39 runs in 10.3 overs. Tom Cooper was the top-scorer for the Dutch with an 18-ball 16.

Sri Lanka chased the 40-run target in just five overs and won the match by nine wickets.

Edited by Aditya Singh