T20 World Cup 2021: Top 3 wicket-takers in tournament history

The International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced the T20 World Cup in 2007. At that time, many fans expected the batters to rule this tournament.

While the batters have been more dominant than the bowlers, the game has not favored them completely. The skilled bowlers have troubled batters even in ICC T20 World Cup matches.

Fans have seen teams getting all out for less than 50 runs multiple times in the tournament's history.

Introducing variations in their bowling has helped some bowlers, while others have achieved success by sticking to the same line and length.

Shifting our attention back to the T20 World Cups, the top three wicket-takers in the tournament are all Asians. Here are the top three names on the bowlers' leaderboard in the mega event's history.

3. Lasith Malinga - 38 wickets

Lasith Malinga is the most successful pacer in T20 World Cup history

Former Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga owns the record for the highest number of wickets by a pacer in ICC T20 World Cup history. The right-arm pacer scalped 38 wickets in 31 appearances for his country at the grandest stage of T20 international cricket.

Malinga took one five-wicket haul in his T20 World Cup career. The 38-year-old had best figures of 5/31. His economy rate was 7.43, while his bowling average was 16.2.

The Sri Lankan star announced his retirement from all formats of cricket earlier this year.

2. Shahid Afridi - 39 wickets

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was the most successful bowler in ICC T20 World Cup history until today. The right-arm leg-spinner picked up 39 wickets in 34 T20 World Cup matches for his country.

Afridi took a couple of four-wicket hauls at the mega event. His best bowling figures were 4/11.

While Afridi has retired from international cricket, he still plays in T20 leagues. Earlier this year, the all-rounder was in action during the Pakistan Super League.

1. Shakib Al Hasan - 41 wickets, Most successful bowler in T20 World Cup history

Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan became the first bowler in T20 World Cup history to touch the 40-wicket mark. The left-arm spinner accomplished the feat while playing for Bangladesh in their Super 12 match against Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Before the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Shakib Al Hasan and Shahid Afridi were tied at 39 wickets. Shakib overtook his Pakistani rival by dismissing two Sri Lankan stars in his second over of the match.

The southpaw sent Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando back to the dressing room by rattling their stumps.

Shakib is currently playing his 29th T20 World Cup match. He has 41 wickets as of now, with 11 of them coming in the ongoing edition of the mega event.

The Bangladeshi star is at the top of the T20 World Cup 2021 bowlers' leaderboard as well. He recorded his best bowling figures of 4/9 in the last game against Papua New Guinea.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar