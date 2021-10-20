T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up: India vs Australia telecast channel list and live streaming details

After defeating England in their first warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Team India will battle Australia today afternoon at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. The warm-up match between India and Australia is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM Local Time (3:30 PM Local Time).

Australia will also have confidence on their side, having defeated New Zealand in their first warm-up match. The Aussies edged their Trans-Tasman rivals by three wickets in a close contest two nights ago.

Star Sports network will broadcast India vs England T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match in India

CricketNDTV @CricketNDTV sports.ndtv.com/icc-t20-world-… India would look to finalise their batting order for the T20 World Cup when they take on Australia in their second and final warm-up game on Wednesday #T20WorldCup India would look to finalise their batting order for the T20 World Cup when they take on Australia in their second and final warm-up game on Wednesday#T20WorldCup sports.ndtv.com/icc-t20-world-…

India and Australia faced off in a T20I series last year Down Under, where the Men in Blue won by 2-1. Virat Kohli and Co. will be keen to record a win against the Aussies today.

Before the match gets underway, let's take a look at all the telecast and live streaming details for this warm-up fixture.

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

England - Sky Sports

Australia - Foxtel

India - Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

Australia - Kayo Sports (Live streaming)

What happened in the last India vs. Australia T20I match?

Shantanu @_shantanu_RG

#IndvEng #T20WorldCup India's next match is against Australia. The fact that India's warm-up matches are against a strong team is beneficial in one sense India's next match is against Australia. The fact that India's warm-up matches are against a strong team is beneficial in one sense

#IndvEng #T20WorldCup

Also Read

Australia defeated India by 12 runs in the last T20I meeting between the two nations. Playing at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the home side batted first and scored 186/5 in 20 overs, with Matthew Wade aggregating 80 runs off 53 deliveries.

In reply, the Men in Blue managed 174/7 despite captain Virat Kohli's 85-run knock. Mitchell Swepson was Australia's best bowler with figures of 3/23 while Glenn Maxwell bowled an economical spell of 1/20 in his three overs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar