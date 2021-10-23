T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies implode in stunning fashion against England to register their 2nd lowest T20I total

Defending champions West Indies got off to a horrendous start to their T20 World Cup campaign as their batting unit imploded in stunning fashion against England to eventually get bowled out for 55 in 14.2 overs.

With dew expected to play a huge role in night matches, England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and had no hesitation in putting the West Indies batters in the middle.

On a pitch that offered a bit of grip and turn, Morgan used his trump card, Moeen Ali, at the start of the innings and the move paid dividends big time.

Ali set the tone with a brilliant first over, where he gave away just 7 runs. The pressure got to Evin Lewis, who, in an attempt to thump Chris Woakes out of the ground, ended up mistiming a slower delivery from the right-handed seamer. Ali did the rest with a fine catch.

'Brainless' batting was the order of the day for the West Indies, it felt, as Lendl Simmons (3 off 7) played into Morgan's hand by slogging Ali straight to the fielder stationed at deep midwicket.

Shimron Hetmyer was in brilliant form in the IPL and he looked like continuing with the same when he thumped Ali for consecutive fours in the 5th over.

But one shot proved too much for the southpaw as he mistimed an attempted pull to mid-on. Ali finished with sensational figures of 2/17 in four overs.

Adil Rashid ran through West Indies middle and lower order

The punt to promote Dwayne Bravo ahead of Pollard and Russell didn't work either as the all-rounder managed just a run-a-ball 5 before getting dismissed by Chris Jordan.

It kept getting worse for the two-time champion as the self proclaimed 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle gave his wicket away in a tame manner off the last ball of the powerplay.

It was a short ball from Tymal Mills, alright, but without accounting for the fact that he was taking on the longest boundary, Gayle tried to pull the left-arm seamer, got a top-edge and Dawid Malan made no mistake in gobbling a simple catch.

The Pollard-led unit never really recovered from the set-back and Adil Rashid proved to be the main reason behind that.

The leg-spinner knocked over both Pollard and Russell in quick succession before gobbling up Obed McCoy and Ravi Rampaul to register barely believable figures of 4/2 in 2.2 overs.

West Indies' total of 55 in 14.2 overs is their second lowest in history and the third lowest in T20 WC history.

Brief Score- West Indies 55 all-out in 14.2 overs- Chris Gayle 13, Adil Rashid 4/2 (2,2 overs), Moeen Ali 2/17 (4 overs)

