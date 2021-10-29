×
Create
Notifications

T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies vs Bangladesh live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

Shakib Al Hasan will be the player to watch out for in the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match
Shakib Al Hasan will be the player to watch out for in the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 29, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Preview

The West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match is set to take place this afternoon at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Neither of the two teams have registered a win in the Super 12 stage of the tournament yet.

While Bangladesh have suffered defeats against Sri Lanka and England, West Indies have lost to England and South Africa. With the aim of opening their account in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 standings, both teams will try to win the West Indies vs Bangladesh game.

West Indies vs Bangladesh: Telecast Channel List in India

A complete performance from England helped them clinch a comprehensive win against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi 🙌#ENGvBAN report 👇 #T20WorldCup bit.ly/3GruPXT

Star players like Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell will be in action during the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match.

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for this Super 12 fixture of the ongoing mega event:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

West Indies vs Bangladesh: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Bangladesh player ruled of the #T20WorldCup 2021. More details on his replacement 👇 bit.ly/3CjWYh9

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match in various other countries:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

ALSO READArticle Continues below

It will be interesting to see which team opens its account on the points table by winning the West Indies vs Bangladesh match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Andre Russell to score 30 runs against Bangladesh?

Yes

No

Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी