T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies vs Bangladesh live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

The West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match is set to take place this afternoon at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Neither of the two teams have registered a win in the Super 12 stage of the tournament yet.
While Bangladesh have suffered defeats against Sri Lanka and England, West Indies have lost to England and South Africa. With the aim of opening their account in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 standings, both teams will try to win the West Indies vs Bangladesh game.
West Indies vs Bangladesh: Telecast Channel List in India
Star players like Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell will be in action during the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match.
Here is the full telecast channel list in India for this Super 12 fixture of the ongoing mega event:
India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)
West Indies vs Bangladesh: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada
Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match in various other countries:
US - Willow TV
Caribbean - ESPN
South Africa - SuperSport
New Zealand - Sky Sport
Nepal - Star Sports
Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+
UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)
Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports
Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports
Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV
England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)
Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)
It will be interesting to see which team opens its account on the points table by winning the West Indies vs Bangladesh match.