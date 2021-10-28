T20 World Cup 2021, WI vs BAN: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

Bangladesh will play their next ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match against West Indies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Defending champions West Indies have got off to a disappointing start in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. They were bundled out for just 55 runs in their first game against England, and in the subsequent match, South Africa defeated them comfortably despite Quinton de Kock's absence.

West Indies will look forward to registering their first win of the tournament against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh have lost both of their games in the Super 12 stage as well.

Ahead of the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous T20Is played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium:

Stadium name: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

City: Sharjah

T20I matches played: 17

Matches won by teams batting first: 10

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 215/6 - Afghanistan vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

Lowest team score: 44 - Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, 2021

Highest individual score: 118* - Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Samiullah Shinwari (AFG) vs. Kenya, 2013

Average 1st innings score: 152

Sharjah Cricket Stadium - New Zealand vs. Pakistan match stats 2021

In the previous game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by five wickets. None of the batters could score a fifty in that match. Mohammad Rizwan was the only batter to aggregate 30 or more runs.

Nine sixes were smashed across two innings, while spinners took five of the 13 wickets that fell in that contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

