×
Create
Notifications

T20 World Cup 2021: Which player has the most ducks in the tournament so far?

Shahid Afridi has been dismissed for a Duck five times in the T20 WC
Shahid Afridi has been dismissed for a Duck five times in the T20 WC
Aharon Abhishek
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 05, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Listicle

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is all set to start on October 18, and with it, the stats sheets are set to be filled up, including that of some infamous records. Over the years, there have been players who have found themselves topping unwanted records.

One such record is that of most ducks in the marquee tournament so far. There are 13 players to register quite a few noughts to their name. Ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, we will take a quick look at the list of players who have been sent back for zero.

Player with most ducks in T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi

Hard-hitting Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been dismissed five times for zero in the tournament. He is joined by Tillakaratne Dilshan (5), Sri Lanka's premier all-rounder. Both players have now retired from the game, but they still top the charts for most ducks in the T20 World Cup.

However, it should be noted that both these players have had decorated T20I careers. Dilshan notched up 1889 runs in the format from 80 matches at an average of 28.19 and a strike rate of 120.54.

Most player of the match 🏆for Pakistan
Youngest to score ODI💯
Most sixes in ODIs👏🏼
Only all rounder with over 8000 runs and 350+ wickets in ODIs🔥#OnThisDay in 1996, Boom Boom @SAfridiOfficial made his first appearance for @TheRealPCB in One Day Internationals🙌🏼#GotGame🏆 https://t.co/qKfpnMyaUF

Afridi played 99 T20Is for Pakistan and racked up 1416 runs at an average of 17.92 and a strike rate of 150. He has cemented himself as one of the country's finest players.

As far as both players' T20 World Cup record goes, Afridi played 34 matches, scoring 546 runs at an average of 18.82 and a strike rate of 154.23. Dilshan turned out for 35 matches, scoring 897 runs at an average of 30.93 and a strike rate of 124.06. The duo have two and six fifties at the ICC event respectively.

Other players with most Ducks in the T20 World Cup

PlayerDucks
Lendl Simmons (WI)4
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)4
Luke Wright (ENG)4
Ashish Nehra (IND)3
Edited by Diptanil Roy
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी