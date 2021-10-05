T20 World Cup 2021: Which player has the most ducks in the tournament so far?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is all set to start on October 18, and with it, the stats sheets are set to be filled up, including that of some infamous records. Over the years, there have been players who have found themselves topping unwanted records.

One such record is that of most ducks in the marquee tournament so far. There are 13 players to register quite a few noughts to their name. Ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, we will take a quick look at the list of players who have been sent back for zero.

Player with most ducks in T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi

Hard-hitting Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been dismissed five times for zero in the tournament. He is joined by Tillakaratne Dilshan (5), Sri Lanka's premier all-rounder. Both players have now retired from the game, but they still top the charts for most ducks in the T20 World Cup.

However, it should be noted that both these players have had decorated T20I careers. Dilshan notched up 1889 runs in the format from 80 matches at an average of 28.19 and a strike rate of 120.54.

Afridi played 99 T20Is for Pakistan and racked up 1416 runs at an average of 17.92 and a strike rate of 150. He has cemented himself as one of the country's finest players.

As far as both players' T20 World Cup record goes, Afridi played 34 matches, scoring 546 runs at an average of 18.82 and a strike rate of 154.23. Dilshan turned out for 35 matches, scoring 897 runs at an average of 30.93 and a strike rate of 124.06. The duo have two and six fifties at the ICC event respectively.

Other players with most Ducks in the T20 World Cup

Player Ducks Lendl Simmons (WI) 4 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 4 Luke Wright (ENG) 4 Ashish Nehra (IND) 3

