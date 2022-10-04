T20 World Cup 2022: 3 cricketers who featured in the T20 World Cup 2007 and will also play this year

The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup will be held in Australia. The qualifiers for the mega event will begin on October 16, 2022, and the main tournament will commence on October 22, 2022.

Australia will be hosting the T20 World Cup for the first time since its inception in 2007. The inaugural edition of the World Cup was held in South Africa when India, under the leadership of a young MS Dhoni, emerged victorious.

Three cricketers who played the inaugural edition 15 years ago in 2007 will participate in the 2022 edition in Australia later this month.

On that note, here is a look at the three said players:

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will play his eighth T20 World Cup

The current Indian skipper played four matches for India in the 2007 edition. He scored 88 runs in three innings and was not dismissed in any of the said innings.

He played a vital role in India's win over South Africa in a crucial Group E encounter. Riding on Rohit's unbeaten half-century (50* from 40 balls), Team India scored 153 runs for the loss of five wickets. South Africa failed to chase the target and were knocked out of the tournament as India progressed to the semi-finals.

Rohit also played a vital knock in the final against Pakistan. He was unbeaten on 30 from 16 balls and had an astounding strike rate of 187.50.

Rohit showed glimpses of his talent in the 2007 edition. 15 years later, he is one of the most successful and feared openers in the T20 format.

In 132 T20I innings, the Indian skipper has scored 3694 runs at an average of 31.57 and a strike rate of 141.05. He has four centuries and 28 half-centuries in the shortest format and will play a crucial role in India's success in the mega tournament.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik will play the role of a finisher in the T20 World Cup 2022

The keeper-batter played four matches for India in the 2007 edition of the tournament. He, however, did not find much success with the bat. In three innings, he scored 28 runs at an average of 9.33 and a strike rate of 127.27.

Karthik later represented India in the 2009 and 2010 editions of the T20 World Cup but was not considered for the subsequent four editions. He made a comeback to the Indian team for the upcoming World Cup and is expected to play the role of a finisher.

In 2022 so far, Karthik has an impressive strike rate of 137.25 in 17 T20I innings and has provided the perfect finishing touches for India in death overs.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib will lead the Bangladesh team in T20 World Cup 2022

The Bangladesh skipper played five matches in the T20 World Cup in 2007. He scored 67 runs from five innings and picked up six wickets at an average of 19.33.

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the pillars of the Bangladesh T20I squad and will look to put in an impressive performance in what could probably be his last T20 World Cup.

In 99 T20I innings, he has scored 2045 runs at an average of 22.98. He is a vital asset with the ball and has picked up 122 T20I wickets at an average of 20.15 and an exceptional economy rate of 6.67.

