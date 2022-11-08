T20 World Cup 2022: 3 England players who can replace Dawid Malan

England qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 after their win against Sri Lanka in their final Super 12s contest. The four-wicket win meant that New Zealand and England were the two teams to qualify for the semi-finals from Group 1, resulting in the defending champions Australia being knocked out of the tournament.

England are set to face India in the semi-finals at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10th). Jos Buttler's side has a few concerns in the buildup to the game, with a cloud of doubt over Dawid Malan and Mark Wood's fitness.

Reports suggest that the fast bowler is expected to be fit for the semi-final but England's number three might miss out. If he does miss out, here are three players who can replace him in the starting eleven.

#1 Phil Salt

Phil Salt is currently one of the most exciting T20 batters in the English circuit. The Lancashire batter is a belligerent top-order player, tailormade for the team's approach to taking the attack to the opposition.

He is usually slotted at the top of the order for the England side but is no stranger to batting in the middle order either. In a T20I against the West Indies earlier this year, Salt smashed a 24-ball 57 to make his mark on the international stage.

With two attacking openers at the top, Salt could slot in at number three or four for England and inject some impetus into their innings in the middle order. With an average of 51.50 at a strike rate of 145 against the spinners, he could be a handy addition to the side against India.

#2 David Willey

Left-arm seamers have been India's kryptonite on more than a few occasions, especially against the top order. England might look to exploit that by introducing David Willey into the lineup. Not only does he offer himself as an option with the new ball, but he can also be a handy customer with the bat in hand.

In the T20I series played between the two sides earlier this year, Willey was in the mix with a couple of wickets in the two games he played. He also showed his value as an all-rounder, scoring a 22-ball 33 in the second T20I.

Tymal Mills is another left-arm seaming option the side could look at. With plenty of all-rounders in their ranks, either of these two moves will mean Ben Stokes will most likely take up the number three slot in the batting department.

#3 Chris Jordan

No matter how much and how far England look for death bowling options, Chris Jordan somehow always finds his way back into the mix. That's the case again for the all-rounder, who is yet to play a game in this tournament thus far.

In the recent T20I series against India, he finished the three-match series as the leading wicket-taker with eight wickets. His economy rate of 7.25 was the standout figure as well.

Not only does he add some balance to the side, but also gives them a usually reliable death bowling option alongside Sam Curran. Jordan has made his presence felt as a substitute fielder in this tournament on a few occasions but he will be itching for an opportunity to make a contribution in other departments as well.

