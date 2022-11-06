T20 World Cup 2022: 3 Indian players who flopped in the final Super 12 clash against Zimbabwe

Team India secured top spot in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup with a thumping 71-run win over Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 6.

Several Indian players turned in good performances on Sunday. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav struck fluent fifties, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami and Arshdeep Singh delivered incisive spells with the new ball. However, others disappointed in the side's final game before the knockout stage.

Here are three Indian players who flopped in their T20 World Cup clash against Zimbabwe.

#3 Rishabh Pant

England v India - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

India sprang a surprise at the toss for the Super 12 clash against Zimbabwe. Although Dinesh Karthik didn't spend much time in the middle in the T20 World Cup, they decided to drop (rest?) the veteran keeper and give Rishabh Pant a game.

Had Pant performed, he may have been retained in the side for the semi-final. But coming in at No. 5, he managed only three runs off five balls before trying to clear the long boundary off left-arm spinner Sean Williams. Ryan Burl plucked a diving catch, sending the left-handed batter back to the dugout disappointed.

Pant is definitely better with the gloves on, but it looks like Karthik will be back in the mix against England given Pandya's struggles as a finisher.

#2 Axar Patel

India v Netherlands - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Axar Patel hasn't had much to do in the T20 World Cup thus far. Against Zimbabwe, captain Rohit Sharma attempted to give him a few overs to bowl and get him into some rhythm ahead of the knockouts. Things didn't go to plan, though, as Axar leaked runs at an economy rate of 12 in the 3.2 overs he bowled.

Axar was hit for five fours and a six in his first three overs as he barely bowled any dot balls. The Zimbabwe batters manipulated the field excellently, employing unorthodox shots and using the dimensions of the MCG to great effect. Burl and Sikandar Raza, in particular, enjoyed taking on the left-arm spinner.

Axar picked up the last wicket to fall, but it was an unimpressive spell of bowling on the whole. He may not be used much against England, who have a plethora of left-handers in their lineup.

#1 Rohit Sharma

India v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

With only 89 runs from five innings at an average of 17.8 and a strike rate of 109.87, Rohit Sharma has had a miserable T20 World Cup campaign so far. Barring his fifty against the Netherlands, the Indian captain has barely been able to put bat to ball.

Against Zimbabwe, Rohit had the opportunity to gain some batting momentum before the semi-finals. While he started decently, hitting two boundaries, he found deep square leg to perfection off a short delivery from Blessing Muzarabani. The opener walked back for 15 off 13 in the fourth over.

More concerning than his lack of returns has been the manner of Rohit's dismissals. The 35-year-old has only a few days to get his act together.

