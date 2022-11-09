T20 World Cup 2022: 3 New Zealand players who need to step up in the semi-finals vs Pakistan

Regarded as the dark horse for the T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand finished their Super 12 campaign at the top of Group 1 with seven points. They began their tournament by trouncing Australia before their second game was washed out.

A win against Sri Lanka had them in pole position to top their group, which they eventually did after defeating Ireland, despite losing to England. New Zealand's superior net run rate helped them clinch the top spot in the group. They will now face Pakistan in the semi-finals in Sydney on Wednesday, November 9.

The Kiwis have been one of the most consistent teams in international tournaments in the last few years. However, the ultimate prize continues to elude New Zealand. If they are to go the distance this time, here are three players who will need to step up in the semi-finals.

#1 Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell was New Zealand's player of the match in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 against England. The all-rounder opened the batting in that encounter, scoring an unbeaten 72 off 47 balls to take his team through to the finals.

However, Mitchell is yet to light up this year's T20 World Cup with similar fireworks. In fact, it has been a dull campaign for him so far, scoring 54 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 110. The difference is that he has been batting in the middle order this campaign.

Against a strong and pace-heavy Pakistan bowling unit that might suit his strengths, the Kiwis will need Mitchell to step up to ensure they add some impetus in that middle order.

#2 James Neesham

James Neesham might probably be the most underused all-rounder going around, but if needed, he will be more than ready to fill in as the sixth bowler for his side. For now, the 32-year-old has only contributed scarcely with the bat in hand.

In the first game against Australia, he chipped in with an effective cameo of 32 off 14 balls. Since then, Neesham has recorded scores of 5, 6, and 0.

Finishing the innings is becoming a concern for the New Zealand side and they will need Mitchell and Neesham to pull their socks up against a lethal Pakistan outfit.

#3 Devon Conway

Devon Conway kicked off the tournament in style, scoring a fluent 92 off 58 deliveries. That should have set the tone for him for the rest of the tournament but unfortunately, things haven't gone according to plan.

Since that knock, Conway has scored 32 runs in three innings, striking at a rate of under 80. New Zealand will need a left-handed anchor in the middle overs to take on Shadab Khan and the southpaw batter can duly take on that responsibility.

For that to happen, he will have to see out what could be a hostile spell from Haris Rauf, who enjoys an excellent record against the Kiwi batter. If Conway can set the platform for his side, they could have the upper hand early in this contest.

