T20 World Cup 2022: 3 Pakistan players that need to step up in the semi-finals

Despite losing their first two games of the tournament in the Super 12s, Pakistan miraculously made it into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. With a bit of luck going their way as South Africa lost to the Netherlands, the Men in Green sealed their spot by defeating Bangladesh in their final group game.

After losses to India and Zimbabwe, not many would have expected Pakistan to make it through into the next round. Having done so, they are now one of the favorites to go on and win this tournament.

However, there are still a few areas for the team to address before the semi-final against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday (November 9th). The form of key players is one of the biggest concerns around.

On that note, we take a look at three players who will need to step up to the plate in Pakistan's semi-final clash against New Zealand.

#1 Babar Azam

It has been a T20 World Cup 2022 to forget for the Pakistan captain thus far. After being dismissed for a golden duck in the first game, Babar Azam has recorded scores of 4, 4, 6, and 23.

Having scored only 39 runs in the tournament so far, he averages 7.80 at a strike rate of 61.90. These are numbers you wouldn't generally associate with a batter of Babar's caliber, but it does sum up his recent struggles.

If Pakistan are to go all the way and get their hands on the trophy for the first time since 2009, they will need their captain to turn his fortunes around. Against a potentially lethal New Zealand bowling attack, the pressure will be on the captain to step up to the challenge.

#2 Mohammad Nawaz

The T20 World Cup campaign has been a rollercoaster ride for Mohammad Nawaz. The all-rounder was in the thick of things when his side lost the tournament opener against arch-rivals India. Since then, the all-rounder has been used scarcely in all departments.

He has scored only 63 runs in his four innings at a strike rate of 110. Even with the ball in hand, he has bowled just seven overs, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 7.85.

Fair to say, failing to defend 16 runs off the last over against India was a significant dent to his confidence. The captain labeled him as the match-winner in the team talk after the game. Now, it's up to Nawaz to take on the challenge and redeem himself.

#3 Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan's top order is a crucial part of their success in the shortest format of the game. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been one of the best opening partnerships in world cricket for the past year or so, but a blip in form for both at the same time has left the team in a spot of bother.

The captain has struggled to churn out runs and Rizwan hasn't been at his fluent best either. Questions around his strike rate are a general consideration with the wicketkeeper-batter scoring 103 runs in the 103 balls he has faced in this tournament.

As a result of a top order that's out of touch, Pakistan's middle order has had to bail them out throughout this tournament. If the opening pair of Babar and Rizwan can find a way to peak at the right time, the Men in Green might be favorites to lift the title.

