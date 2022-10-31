T20 World Cup 2022: 3 reasons why Rishabh Pant could feature in India's XI going forward

Rishabh Pant is yet to get a game for India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, despite completing three of their matches in the Super 12 stage. The dashing wicketkeeper-batter from Delhi has found himself on the sidelines owing to his lack of substantial returns in the format in recent times.

He did have a role to play in the game against South Africa on Sunday (October 30) which India lost by five wickets. Dinesh Karthik pulled up with a back issue at the start of the 16th over of his side's defense, forcing him to go off the field with Pant donning the keeper's gloves.

India next take on Asian rivals Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday (November 2). Should Karthik not pass fit for that contest, it could see Pant slot into the playing XI for the first time in this year's T20 World Cup.

That said, there is still enough reason for Rohit Sharma and Co. to ponder over his inclusion going forward. Here’s a look at three reasons why:

#1 Rishabh Pant brings in much-needed left-handed variety

It's pretty obvious when you take a glance at the Indian XI that it cries out loud for a left-hander in the middle order. The one option they had in Axar Patel was left out for the game against South Africa, with Deepak Hooda stepping in.

Mind you, the need for a left-handed batter transcends matchups alone. The boundary dimensions are a huge factor of consideration, given that one shorter side often needs to be cashed in upon. Pant is a strong player through the leg-side and can take advantage of a possible shorter boundary dimension in that sense.

Pairing him with either of the right-handed batters at their disposal could give India some much-needed flexibility going forward in the T20 World Cup.

#2 The returns of KL Rahul

While KL Rahul struck form in the home series against Australia and South Africa, all eyes were firmly fixed on his showing at the T20 World Cup. Post a flamboyant half-century in the warmup game against Australia, the Indian vice-captain just hasn't turned up.

More than his form, what has been worrying is his confidence (or lack thereof). Even against Shaheen Shah Afridi, who didn't bowl at his best at the MCG, Rahul looked far too tentative in the middle. It could be argued that this has, in a way, transferred pressure on his opening partner and skipper Rohit Sharma as well in the process.

A case can be made for Pant to take his spot instead and open the innings with Rohit. With the field restrictions in place, it is the ideal spot for the dashing southpaw to go hell for leather and set a platform up top from which the middle order can take over.

While the Men in Blue could still throw their weight behind their vice-captain, the X-factor that Pant brings is hard to ignore for too long.

#3 Big game mentality

As the T20 World Cup rolls along, the games are bound to get tougher for the Men in Blue. They will be tested with clutch moments aplenty and that calls for a player who can absorb the pressure of the situation and deliver the goods.

Pant has showcased that in multiple instances in Test cricket - undoubtedly the hardest format to crack in the sport. From his Gabba heroics to a stupendous century in Cape Town when the badgers were out targeting him, he has stepped up on numerous occasions in times gone by.

Pant remains a bona fide match-winner despite what his numbers in the T20I format suggest. That, coupled with the fact that he is cut out for the big occasion, could tilt the scales in favor of his inclusion going forward at the T20 World Cup.

