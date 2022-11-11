T20 World Cup 2022: 3 records that were broken during England's thumping win over India in the second semi-final 

India's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign came to an abrupt end as the Men in Blue were trounced by England by a huge margin of ten wickets in the second semi-final of the tournament. The encounter took place at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

When asked to bat first, the Rohit Sharma-led unit fumbled and stammered before being propelled towards the finish line by a magnificent Hardik Pandya blitz.

Virat Kohli's 40-ball 50 and Pandya's 33-ball 63 aided India to score a modest 168/6 in their 20 overs.

In response, England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales came out all guns blazing and made a mockery of the target. In order to secure a spot against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne, the pair wrecked every bowler in their way and successfully raced down the target with four overs to spare.

The lop-sided game between India and England saw a slew of records broken. For starters, with his knock of 50, Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become India's leading run-getter in ICC tournaments. While Indian legend Tendulkar amassed 2719 runs in ICC events during his career, Kohli has now scored a total of 2757 runs for India in ICC tournaments.

#3 Virat Kohli is now the first individual to amass 4000 runs in T20 internationals

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final.

Star India batter Virat Kohli etched his name into the history books once again as he became the first-ever player to score 4000 runs in T20 internationals. The modern-day master, who needed just 42 runs to reach the landmark, smashed a magnificent half-century on Thursday.

With the help of four boundaries and a solitary six, Kohli reached his 37th T20I fifty. With his knock of 50 from 40, Kohli's run-tally in T20I cricket has gone to 4,008 runs in 115 matches across 107 innings at an average of 52.73.

#2 Hardik Pandya hit the highest score by an Indian while batting at No. 5 or below at T20 World Cups

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final

Despite Kohli's plucky fifty, Hardik Pandya was the star of the show with the bat for India. The Indian all-rounder played a blinder of an innings and displayed some astounding strokeplay during his knock of 63 from 33.

Pandya's 63 on Thursday is now the highest individual score by an Indian batter while batting at No. 5 or below at the T20 World Cups. The previous highest was by Yuvraj Singh, who scored 58 off 16 during his famous knock against England at the T20 World Cup 2007.

#1 England becomes the first team to win a semi-final or a final of an ICC event by a margin of 10 wickets

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, with their authoritative approach, made light work of chasing 169. Their unbeaten stand of 170 in 16 overs saw the Three Lions seal their spot in the final of the showpiece event in emphatic fashion.

With their hammering of India, England achieved a major milestone in cricket history as they are now the first and only nation to win a semi-final or a final of an ICC event by a margin of ten wickets.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda First match of T20 WC 2021 - India lose by 10 wickets Pakistan.



Last match of T20 WC 2022 - India lose by 10 wickets England.



#INDvPAK #INDvENG #India #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter First match of T20 WC 2021 - India lose by 10 wicketsPakistan.Last match of T20 WC 2022 - India lose by 10 wicketsEngland. 🔹 First match of T20 WC 2021 - India lose by 10 wickets 🆚 Pakistan. 🔸 Last match of T20 WC 2022 - India lose by 10 wickets 🆚 England. #INDvPAK #INDvENG #India #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter https://t.co/SmKkXi20Rq

In addition, Team England also became the first team to win and lose a T20I by ten wickets in a single calendar year.

Poll : 0 votes