T20 World Cup 2022: 3 records that were broken during Pakistan's elusive win against the Netherlands 

Courtesy of a comprehensive all-round performance, Pakistan beat the Netherlands by six wickets to secure their first win of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The match took place at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 30.

After being asked to bowl first, Pakistan made full use of the pace and bounce on offer from a quick Perth wicket. The Netherlands' innings never got going against the varied Pakistan bowling attack. The Dutch side managed to score only 91/9 in their 20 overs.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan did all the damage in the middle-overs, ending his spell with superb figures of 3/22.

Chasing the small target, Mohammad Rizwan set the tone early, clobbering five boundaries in his knock of 49 from 39 balls. While Pakistan lost a fourth wicket in the form of Shan Masood at the very end of the match, they completed the win with 37 balls to spare.

The lopsided match saw a slew of records get broken. Let's take a look at three records in particular that were broken during this contest on Sunday.

#1 The Netherlands record the lowest team total without being all-out at the T20 World Cup

The Dutch team were never able to get going against the Pakistan side

Pakistan bowlers rocked the Dutch batters right from the word go and kept picking up wickets at regular intervals. With only two batters reaching double-digit scores, Pakistan restricted the Netherlands to 91/9 in their 20 overs.

Interestingly, the Netherlands' 91/9 is now the lowest total for a team without being all-out in the history of the T20 World Cup. The previous lowest total by a team without losing all 10 wickets was recorded by Zimbabwe when they were restricted by South Africa to 93/8 at the 2012 T20 World Cup.

#2 For first time in his T20I career, Babar Azam registers single-digit scores in three consecutive matches

After missing out in the first two games of the tournament, Babar Azam was expected to muster some runs for his team on Sunday. However, the Pakistan skipper's torrid run with the bat continued as he was dismissed for just four against the Netherlands.

Azam's scores in the tournament now read: 0,4, and 4. This is the first instance of the prolific right-hander recording single-digit scores in three consecutive T20I matches. Pakistan will hope for their skipper to come good in upcoming matches.

#3 Pakistan registers their first ever T20I win in Australia

It took a long time coming but Pakistan finally managed to win a T20I match in Australia. The Asian side's first win in the T20 World Cup 2022 against the Netherlands was also their maiden T20I victory in the land Down Under.

Prior to this encounter, the Men in Green played eight matches in Australia, failing to win any of them.

