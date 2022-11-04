T20 World Cup 2022: 3 records that were broken during Pakistan's emphatic win over South Africa 

On the back of a perfect all-round performance by Shadab Khan, Pakistan recorded a remarkable victory over South Africa in Match 36 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 3. With the win, Pakistan have kept their hopes alive for the knockout stages, while South Africa's game against the Netherlands has now become a must-win encounter for the Proteas.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan's batters were blown away by the South African pacers. While Mohammad Haris wreaked some havoc on the ground with his 11-ball 28, the Men in Green found themselves in dire straits when they lost four wickets inside the first seven overs.

Fireworks by middle-order batters Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan helped the south Asian side survive the early scare.

While Nawaz walked back, scoring 28 runs off 22 deliveries, Iftikhar (51 off 35) and Shadab (52 off 22) kept going and notched up their respective half-centuries. While Iftikhar smashed two sixes and three fours, Shadab amassed as many fours but struck four huge sixes, leading Pakistan to end high on 185/9.

South Africa's chase never really got going as they too lost four of their key batters inside the first eight overs.

The four big wickets put South Africa in the backseat as they were behind the DLS par score when rain stopped play. The game started after a brief pause, and South Africa’s revised target was 142 in the reduced 14 overs, leaving them to get 73 runs in five overs.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#PAKvSA #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter Pakistan keep their semi-final hopes alive with a convincing win over South Africa Pakistan keep their semi-final hopes alive with a convincing win over South Africa 💥🇵🇰#PAKvSA #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter https://t.co/zsx4ZxCxod

After the game resumed, Tristan Stubbs and Heinrich Klaasen played well and hit several boundaries, however, Shaheen Afridi ended the partnership by removing the latter. South Africa's problems were worsened by Pakistan's bowlers, who continued to take wickets.

The Proteas, who were unbeaten in the competition up until this point, suffered their first loss as Babar Azam and Co. claimed their second victory.

The entertaining contest between Pakistan and South Africa saw a slew of records being broken. Let's take a look at the three of them in particular.

#3 Anrich Nortje bowls the most expensive 4-wicket haul spell in a T20 World Cup game

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

South African speedster Anrich Nortje had a mixed game against Pakistan. The right-armer claimed as many as four scalps to his name. Nortje, however, proved to be expensive as well, leaking 41 runs in his quota of four overs.

Nortje used the new ball to great effect, dismissing Mohammad Haris and Shan Masood in his first two overs, where he leaked just ten runs combined. Unfortunately, for South Africa, his last two overs at the death went for 17 and 18, respectively, despite taking two wickets, that of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Wasim.

Nortje's figures of 4/41 are now the most expensive four-wicket haul spell by a bowler in the history of T20 World Cups.

#2 Shaheen Afridi becomes the youngest bowler to take 50+ wickets in all three formats

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

After a mediocre start to the tournament, Shaheen Afridi was at his lethal best on Thursday. The left-armer bowled with venom up front, claiming three wickets in as many overs while conceding just 14 runs.

En route to his 3/14 against South Africa, Afridi bagged his 50th T20I wicket. This etched his name in the history books as the 22-year-old pacer became the youngest ever bowler to pick up 50+ wickets in all three formats.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#PAKvSA #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan were the star performers with the ball for Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan were the star performers with the ball for Pakistan 🔥🇵🇰#PAKvSA #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter https://t.co/3hjPxvixcT

Previously, the record was held by India's very own Jasprit Bumrah, who achieved the feat when he was 25 years old.

Afridi has bagged a total of 212 international wickets, 99 of which have come in Tests, while 62 and 51 have come in ODIs and T20Is, respectively.

#1 Shadab Khan has now smashed the fastest T20I half-century by a visiting player in Australia

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The star of the show for Pakistan, Shadab Khan put on a superlative batting display in the first innings and changed the momentum of the game in his side's favor.

Coming to bat in the 14th over, Shadab asserted his dominance from the word go and went hammer and tongs on the Protea bowlers. Playing some exquisite shots, the right-hander scored a sensational 22-ball 52.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Half-century off just 20 balls - what an innings



175/5



#PAKvSA #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter FIFTY for Shadab Khan!Half-century off just 20 balls - what an innings175/5 FIFTY for Shadab Khan! 💥Half-century off just 20 balls - what an innings 🔥🇵🇰 175/5 #PAKvSA #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter https://t.co/iiCXbaK2v3

He reached his maiden T20I half-century in just 20 balls to become the fastest visiting batter to smash a T20I fifty in Australia. Interestingly, Shadab surpassed the record created less than 24 hours ago by Litton Das, who scored his fifty against India in just 21 balls on Wednesday.

Shadab also registered the second-fastest T20I fifty for Pakistan. Shoaib Malik is still at the top of the list for his 18-ball half-century against Scotland during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes