T20 World Cup 2022: 3 records that can be broken during India's upcoming game against Zimbabwe 

In what will be the last group fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, India are set to face Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 6.

Owing to the Netherlands' unprecedented win over South Africa earlier on Sunday, India have successfully qualified for the knockout stages. If India manage to beat Zimbabwe later today, they will finish as table-toppers of Group 2 with four wins in five matches.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will have nothing but pride to play for against the Men in Blue as the Chevrons are already out of contention to qualify for the knockouts.

The Craig Ervine-led side have already caused an upset earlier in the T20 World Cup 2022 when they beat Pakistan in a last-over thriller and will hope to give India a run for their money as well.

The match in Melbourne offers both teams chances to break a number of records as well. Let's take a look at the top three of them.

#3 Rohit Sharma on the verge of becoming the captain with most T20I wins in a single year

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is on the brink of breaking a world record against Zimbabwe on Sunday. If India manages to win the encounter, Rohit will surpass Babar Azam's record for winning the most T20I as a skipper in a single year.

Pakistan won 20 T20 internationals under the leadership of Babar Azam last year, making it the most wins by a captain in a single calendar year.

However, Rohit joined Azam on Wednesday when India won their 20th T20I under the 'Hitman' against Bangladesh.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav can become the first Indian ever to smash 1000 T20I runs in a single calendar year

The number one T20I batter in the world, Suryakumar Yadav is enjoying a magnificent purple patch in his career this year.

The Mumbai lad is already India's highest T20I run-getter in a single calendar year, having scored 965 runs in 27 matches, with eight fifties and a single hundred.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old has scored 164 runs in four innings of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

If Suryakumar manages to get a start once again and score at least 35 runs against Zimbabwe, he will become only the first Indian to notch up 1000 T20I runs in a single calendar year.

The only other player to have ever crossed the 1000-run mark in T20Is in a single year is Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who amassed 1326 runs in 2021.

#1 Virat Kohli can become the first-ever player to score 4000 runs in T20Is

Virat Kohli, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday and has already etched some remarkable records to his name. He will be on the verge of creating another personal milestone when he goes up against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022.

The former Indian skipper requires just 68 more runs to become the first-ever player in the world to amass 4000 runs in T20 internationals. Kohli, who has played 113 T20Is so far, has smashed 3932 runs at an immaculate average of 53.1 and a strike rate of 138.5.

In March 2021, Kohli also became the first batter ever to mount 3000 T20I runs.

